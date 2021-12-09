Scale For ClimateTech Adds 17 Emerging Startups to Its Manufacturing Accelerator

ALBANY, N.Y., Dec. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scale For ClimateTech announced today that 18 emerging startup teams are joining the fourth cohort of its program that helps companies get new hardware innovations from the prototype stage into mass production. The teams are working to address the climate crisis with technologies that reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and mitigate the impacts of climate change.



Selected from a total of 84 applicants spanning 17 different countries, these growth-stage companies will benefit from Scale For ClimateTech’s comprehensive programming and global network, which speeds and de-risks the production process, bridges market gaps, and helps companies get their products to market faster. To date, Scale For ClimateTech has helped more than 51 climate tech manufacturing businesses raise $174 million in funding, collectively, and has generated approximately $26 million in revenue over the last three years. In 2020, companies participating in the program more than doubled their sales revenues, combined.

The following teams were selected for Cohort 4 and feature a range of technologies:

2S Water — Single and multi-element sensors providing real-time water quality data for industrial and municipal applications (Edmonton, Alberta, Canada).

3E Nano Inc. — Transparent nano-thin solar and energy control coating for a broad range of radiated energy with glass, polymer, and other materials (Kitchener, Ontario, Canada).

Amogy — Portable-size carbon-free energy system utilizing liquid ammonia as a renewable fuel (Brooklyn, New York, United States).

Ashlawn Energy — The VanCharg™ battery that employs vanadium ions to store chemical potential energy from renewable sources (Binghamton, New York, United States).

Ateios — Solid-state batteries using rapid heterogeneous deposition of radiation-curable composite electrodes to increase battery energy density (Newberry, Indiana, United States).

Candidus, Inc — Adaptive lighting control system that turns a traditional greenhouse lighting installation into a dynamic system that can respond to variable sunlight, allowing growers to save energy when light is not needed while ensuring that crops still receive enough light (Binghamton, New York, United States).

Caporus Technologies — Advanced dielectrics that offer up to 10X improvements in energy and power density with reliable operation at high temperatures for batteries. (Chicago, Illinois, United States).

ElectricFish — An energy storage company making electric vehicle extreme-fast charging accessible without overpowering the grid (Berkeley, California, United States).

Enerpoly — Environmentally friendly and rechargeable zinc-ion batteries with breakthrough affordability (Stockholm, Sweden).

Evtek — Manufactures recycling processing machines that use its AI Vision System to best fit the needs of different recycling centers paired with a consumer-friendly mobile app that rewards consumers for presorting their recyclables (Brooklyn, New York, United States).

Farm to Flame Energy Inc. — Provides patented technology that transforms mixed biomass waste, such as wood debris, yard trimmings, and agricultural waste, into a uniform powder that can be used as fuel for electricity or heat generation (Syracuse, New York, United States).

KLAW Industries — A patent-pending process to divert waste glass from landfills to create Pantheon™, a partial cement replacement for concrete (Binghamton, New York, United States).

Made of Air — Carbon-negative thermoplastic materials derived from biomass waste to replace fossil plastics in manufactured products (Berlin, Germany).

Optimus Technologies, Inc. — The Vector System, a fuel system technology that enables diesel engines to operate 100% on biodiesel (Pittsburgh, PA, United States).

Pulsenics, Inc. — A suite of hardware and software technology to monitor and reveal sources of performance loss for technologies that employ electrochemical stacks in real time such as green hydrogen production and energy storage (Toronto, Ontario, Canada).

RainStick Shower — A Wi-Fi-enabled circular shower that captures, circulates, and cleanses water in real-time to save energy, water, and money (Cambridge, Ontario, Canada).

Senergy — Nanocomposite materials that enable the design of low cost, low carbon solar thermal panels that reduce the cost of delivering a kilowatt of heat to a price point that will compete with gas and oil (Belfast, United Kingdom).

Scale For ClimateTech is a free manufacturing accelerator—one of only five in the United States that offers start-up growth-stage manufacturing support programming and offers founders a range of resources, technical expertise, and guidance. The program is administered by non-profit entrepreneurship catalyst NextCorps and impact innovation company SecondMuse, and is supported by the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA). More than a dozen partners—including Urban Future Lab, Partsimony, Newlab, Cornell University, REV: Ithaca Startup Works, NY Manufacturing Extension Partnership (MEP), and the RIT Golisano Institute of Sustainability—support programming and offer founders a range of resources, technical expertise, and guidance.

Entrance into Scale For ClimateTech is a competitive process, with selection based on the effectiveness of a technology solution, team dynamic, business plan, investment prospect, need for manufacturing resources, and potential benefits to reducing greenhouse gas emissions in New York State to meet the state’s climate and clean energy goals under the Climate Leadership and Community Protections Act.

Each company in the cohort will receive access to dedicated mentors, entry into the New York State hardware ecosystem, Manufacturing Readiness Level (MRL) assessments from industry experts, a deeper understanding of GHG impact, and a customized roadmap development plan. In addition, they also will receive access to strategic partnerships, investors, and founder-friendly contract manufacturers to commercialize technology in New York State and beyond.

“Congratulations to all of the companies on their acceptance into the Scale for ClimateTech program and into New York’s climate innovation ecosystem,” said Katie MacDonald, NYSERDA’s Director of Technology to Market. “The Scale for ClimateTech program is a catalyst for climate tech companies to commercialize, which saves them valuable time and money, and enables them to help lower carbon emissions while supporting New York’s climate and clean energy goals.”

“As the program continues to grow in our fourth year and the manufacturing community recovers from the pandemic, it is inspiring to see so many climate tech innovators worldwide that are developing hardware devices to reduce greenhouse gas emissions,” said Managing Director of Scale For ClimateTech and program lead for NextCorps, Mike Riedlinger. “We are urgently working with a select group to get products manufactured in volume to help reduce potential climate impacts for our future.”

“We are very impressed by the next cohort of new technologies and the diverse innovators behind them. Many of the selected companies came through personal referrals from other programs and incubators, and even our alumni, which sends a clear message: We can, and must, work together to solve the climate crisis,” said Shelby Thompson, Senior Program Manager with Scale For ClimateTech and program lead for SecondMuse.

About For ClimateTech

The For ClimateTech initiative, which includes Venture For ClimateTech and Scale For ClimateTech, is supported by the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA), and is administered by non-profit entrepreneurship catalyst NextCorps and impact innovation company SecondMuse . The goal of For ClimateTech initiatives is to accelerate innovations likely to have substantial climate impacts for all, and limit GHG emissions to 40% of 1990 levels by 2030 as established by The Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act of New York State .

