Proactive news headlines including Great Bear Resources, Vendetta, Thunderbird Entertainment, Aladdin Healthcare and Avalon GloboCare

New York , Dec. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:
- Great Bear Resources and its Dixie gold project snapped up by Canadian major Kinross in C$1.8 billion deal click here
- Aladdin Healthcare gains approval to move up to the OTCQB as it looks to re-position its business through merger or acquisition opportunities click here
- CO2 GRO says its CO2 Delivery Solutions system commences operation at Colombia rose commercial facility click here
- Mydecine secures C$5.5M financing from a strategic investor; provides corporate update click here
- Audacious inks letter of intent with LDA Capital for $20M convertible bond funding commitment click here
- Stifel raises Nomad Royalty price target to C$21.50 following $75M gold stream acquisition on Platreef project click here
- Avalon GloboCare advances its AI-enhanced protein design technology for cellular therapy development in collaboration with MIT click here
- Thunderbird Entertainment promotes Matthew Berkowitz to president in addition to his current role as chief creative officer click here
- CleanSpark adds new immersion cooling infrastructure at its Norcross bitcoin mining facility that will increase efficiency click here
- Vendetta unveils $4.7M investment by Singapore J&Y Investment PTE. Ltd click here
- PlantX Life Inc generates record 2021 Black Friday and Cyber Monday revenue click here
- Aurion Resources says JV with B2Gold in Finland intersects “significant” gold mineralization, extends Helmi discovery strike length to 1.3 km click here
- Victory Square Technologies offers an update on its promising portfolio of companies and rosy outlook click here
- Biocept says its CNSide assay identified HER2 and other tumor alterations in cerebrospinal fluid of patients with breast cancer and leptomeningeal disease click here
- Star Royalties notes resource update at Elk gold mine in BC where it recently bought a 2% NSR click here
- CytoDyn files for expanded access use of leronlimab for multi-drug resistance HIV patients click here
- FSD Pharma says it formed new regulatory advisory board, appoints Joga Gobburu and Mary Melnyk as members click here
- Harbor Custom Development closes $3.8M sale of 20 developed lots in Washington to Noffke Homes click here
- Zephry Energy could fuel crypto mining to monetise Utah discovery click here
- Tocvan Ventures set to kick off new drill campaign at Pilar gold-silver project in Mexico click here
- MAS Gold updates Mineral Resource estimate for North Lake gold deposit in Saskatchewan click here
- Organic Garage says Future of Cheese products make restaurant debut as foodservice distribution begins click here
- Cabral Gold reports promising assay results from MG gold-in-oxide blanket and identifies new gold anomaly north of Alonso at Cuiú Cuiú in Brazil click here
- Cloud DX grabs the attention of world’s largest MedTech company as it continues to break boundaries click here
- AIM ImmunoTech’s Ampligen safety data presented at Eighth European Scientific Working Group on Influenza click here
- Cloud DX says post-surgical monitoring wearable validated in peer-reviewed study click here
- Esports Entertainment Group applauds passage of legislation to legalize sports betting in Ohio click here
About Proactive
- Proactive is a unique tech-enabled platform providing companies globally with a comprehensive investor engagement solution across their business lifecycle.
- With six offices on three continents, Proactive works with innovative growth companies quoted on the world’s major stock exchanges, helping executives to engage intelligently with investors.
- In 2020, Proactive featured in 809 million search results, our content was viewed over 165 million times and our readers spent over 10 million hours on our websites. Proactive has produced over 300,000 articles and 20,000 executive interviews since it was established in 2006.
For more information on how Proactive can help you make a difference, email us at action@proactiveinvestors.com