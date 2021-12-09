Brandon Hall Group Announces Winners of the Excellence in Technology Awards for 2021

Boca Raton, FL, Dec. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brandon Hall Group today announced the winners of the 2021 Excellence in Technology Awards in a live webcast.

Corporations and Solution Providers submitted applications that showcase how they used technology to improve the human capital management of organizations around the world. The awards were judged by an international panel of industry experts based on the value to the business, technological innovation, unique differentiators, technical functionality and measurable results.

“Technology has never been more critical for success in human capital management than it is today. We were thrilled to see many new innovations in all areas, but especially related to the future of work,” said Brandon Hall Group Chief Operating Officer and awards program head Rachel Cooke. “Thanks to the many innovations from our Excellence in Technology winners, organizations have many compelling options as they make important decisions on how to leverage technology to drive their people strategies.”

There were nearly 75 unique categories in the 2021 Excellence in Technology Awards across 6 program areas: Learning and Development, Talent Management, Talent Acquisition, Workforce Management, Sales Enablement and Future of Work. Gold, Silver and Bronze awards were bestowed based on numeric scores. Multiple awards could be given at the same level.

Companies receiving five or more awards were Accenture, Adobe, Docebo, EI Design Pvt Ltd., Elements Global Services, Engagedly, Float, Inkling, Kuveyt Türk, Merck & Company, MetLife, Mursion, NIIT, NovoEd and Tata Consultancy Services.

To view a full list of winners, visit https://excellenceawards.brandonhall.com/winners/.

“HCM solution providers must be experts and visionaries in technology, but they also must have the ability to anticipate the diverse needs of employers as they work to adapt to ongoing change,” Brandon Hall Group CEO Mike Cooke said. “This requires a blend of curiosity, empathy and agility that is difficult to achieve. We have seen an extraordinary level of insight and creativity from our Excellence in Technology winners that has been exciting to see.”

In addition to online recognition, companies will have the opportunity to accept their awards on stage at the HCM Excellence Conference, February 1-3, 2022, in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Award entries for the HCM Excellence Program will open in January for organizations’ overall programs. To learn more about Brandon Hall Group’s Excellence Awards, visit https://excellenceawards.brandonhall.com/.

About Brandon Hall Group



Brandon Hall Group operates the largest and longest running awards program in Human Capital Management. As an independent HCM research and analyst firm they conduct studies in Learning and Development, Talent Management, Leadership Development, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, Talent Acquisition and HR/Workforce Management. These benchmark studies help organizations by providing strategic insights for executives and practitioners responsible for growth and business results.

Coupling the research studies with the best practice from the awards, Brandon Hall Group has helped more than 10,000 clients globally and more than 28 years of delivering world-class research and advisory. At the core of our offerings is a membership program that combines research, benchmarking and unlimited access to data and analysts. Membership enables executives and practitioners to make the right decisions about people, processes, and systems, coalesced with analyst advisory services which aim to put the research into action in a way that is practical and efficient.

Brandon Hall Group has also launched professional certifications for business and human capital management professionals to upskill themselves and gain credentials for career advancement. (www.brandonhall.com)