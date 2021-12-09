AMPS Innovates Member Experience With New TransUnion Healthcare Partnership

ATLANTA, Dec. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advanced Medical Pricing Solutions (AMPS), a pioneer in healthcare cost containment, is pleased to announce it has partnered with TransUnion Healthcare (NYSE: TRU), a wholly owned subsidiary of TransUnion, that makes trust possible throughout the healthcare ecosystem by helping organizations improve health and financial outcomes. AMPS is the first cost containment company in the industry to align with TransUnion Healthcare to improve member experience.

The new partnership enables AMPS to give members more convenience while reducing abrasion and friction. While it is rare for members to receive true credit impairments related to medical debt, as part of the new TransUnion partnership, AMPS can implement new processes to monitor, in real time, any negative credit reporting made by medical providers due to unfair, improper overcharges. AMPS' partnership with TransUnion will allow AMPS to expedite the resolution process, and access consumer credit reports through a secure, controlled TransUnion portal, among other improved processes, including:

Migrating away from a manual process to a more automated approach

Access to more data and information for higher quality assistance

Rapid dispute resolution and confirmation

Prioritization of member security and privacy

"AMPS and TransUnion Healthcare are aligned when it comes to providing transparency. We understand credit reports carry so much weight with plan members, and our consumer credit reporting standards reflect that. By using our secure portal, AMPS can create a more convenient, friendly experience for their members and better assist them with dispute resolutions," said David Wojczynski, president of TransUnion Healthcare.

"AMPS continues to stay on the cutting edge of cost containment as the only company in the industry to partner with a credit bureau. With these ongoing, significant investments in partnerships, services, and technology, we are giving our clients and their members more satisfaction and transparency around their healthcare spend," said AMPS President and CEO, Kirk Fallbacher. "Our partnership with TransUnion Healthcare is proof that we fully support our clients' growing and evolving needs, respecting their privacy, and acting in their best interests as healthcare consumers."

About Advanced Medical Pricing Solutions (AMPS)

Advanced Medical Pricing Solutions (AMPS) provides market leading healthcare cost containment solutions serving self-funded employers, brokers, TPAs, health systems, health plans, and reinsurers. AMPS mission is to help clients attain their goals of reducing medical and pharmacy costs while keeping members satisfied with quality healthcare benefits. AMPS leverages its 15+ years of experience and data in auditing and pricing medical claims to deliver "fair for all" pricing. AMPS offers detailed analytics and transparency to provide clients with insights based on plan performance. Learn more at amps.com.

About TransUnion (NYSE: TRU)

TransUnion is a global information and insights company that makes trust possible in the modern economy. We do this by providing an actionable picture of each person so they can be reliably represented in the marketplace. As a result, businesses and consumers can transact with confidence and achieve great things. We call this Information for Good®.

TransUnion Healthcare, a wholly owned subsidiary of TransUnion, makes trust possible throughout the healthcare ecosystem by helping organizations improve health and financial outcomes. Our clients leverage comprehensive data, accurate insights and industry expertise to engage healthcare consumers with confidence, make informed decisions on payments and reimbursements, and assess financial and socioeconomic risk to ensure program success. TransUnion Healthcare partners with over 1,850 healthcare organizations and 570,000 physicians. Collectively, we help our clients realize more than $1.2 billion annually in revenue.

A leading presence in more than 30 countries across five continents, TransUnion provides solutions that help create economic opportunity, great experiences and personal empowerment for hundreds of millions of people.

transunionhealthcare.com



Media Contact: Amanda Hertig

Marketing Manager

AMPS

p: 770.936.7276

ahertig@amps.com

