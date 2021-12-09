Sandra Day O'Connor Institute For American Democracy Announces National Civics Challenge for Middle Schoolers

PHOENIX, Dec. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The third annual O'Connor Civics Challenge, an online civics competition for middle school students, is expanding its program in 2022.

Open to all students currently in 6th through 8th grade, participants are challenged to choose one civics topic from a list of options and express their knowledge of civics through various art forms. Categories include a short video, song, audio or video storytelling, poetry, written essay, or mixed media art, including a poster, painting or sculpture via a photograph submission of the artwork. For those wishing to create a video, brief tutorial videos provide instruction to produce a civics video up to three minutes in length.

Finalists in each grade will be awarded Apple products, including a Macbook Pro for First Place winners. Registration is now open and entries may be submitted through March 26, 2022, the birthday of Justice Sandra Day O'Connor.

The #OConnorCivicsChallenge encourages students to learn about civics topics, then share their knowledge with others through artistic creations. Participants may choose from the following six topics: the Legislative Branch, the Executive Branch, the Judicial Branch, Citizenship: Rights & Responsibilities, Checks & Balances and Justice Sandra Day O'Connor.

In addition to student prizes, middle school teachers whose students achieve at least 25% registration for the Civics Challenge can earn a $100 gift card. Teachers whose student(s) earn an Apple prize will receive an additional $250 gift card.

The O'Connor Civics Challenge is part of the multigenerational programs of the Institute and its "Civics for Life" dedication to lifelong civics learning for all ages.

Learn more or register at www.OConnorInstitute.org.

About the Sandra Day O'Connor Institute for American Democracy

Founded by retired Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O'Connor, the O'Connor Institute, a nonprofit, nonpartisan 501(c)(3), continues her distinguished legacy and lifetime work to advance American democracy through multigenerational civil discourse, civic engagement and civics education. www.OConnorInstitute.org

