'What Does a Beaver Do?' the Fifth Installment in the Award-Winning Canadian Children's Series Now Available

VICTORIA, British Columbia, Dec. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Morello Communications Inc. announced today the release of the fifth installment in the award-winning children's book series What Does? The new book, titled "What Does a Beaver Do?", is now available for paperback purchase, just in time for the holiday season. The series' fourth book, 'What Does a Caterpillar Do?' was honoured with the 2021 Readers' Favorite Award in the Children - Preschool category.

Oh Canada! Our home and native land! "What Does a Beaver Do?" takes young readers (Pre-K to 2nd) on an interactive journey through the eyes of a curious young beaver. From a majestic bald eagle and an acrobatic salmon to a stinky skunk and sneaky racoon, each friend along the way helps children learn about the world around them, and what makes each member of the animal kingdom unique. Canadian favorites, including wolves, orcas, and bears, are all welcome additions to the colorful menagerie of new friends.

"As a child, I struggled to read and write due to dyslexia," said author David McArthur. "I wanted to create a series of books that help give children the confidence they need to stick with it as they are just beginning to learn to read. With humor, repetition, and memorable characters, we're helping give children the tools they need when they're just starting out on their own amazing journey."

Each book in the Amazon best-selling series features a simple narrative focused on trusted early reading techniques to guide readers of all levels through the story. "What Does a Beaver Do?" presents a truly unique, interactive learning experience. It is a delightful addition to any bookshelf that kids will want to read together over and over again, helping build confidence as they learn to read. The paperback book features beautiful, colorful illustrations by Lucy Rogers that captivate each reader's attention.

Also re-released this year with updated text and new illustrations from Lucy Rogers is the series' third book, 'What Does a Bee Do?' The book for young readers asks, in a world full of billions of insects, what makes a bee so special? It takes readers on a journey through nature, where they meet wasps, grasshoppers and even dung beetles. Each insect radiates personality as they watch, with amusement, the bee's attempt to copy their unique talents. The book's illustrations are filled with rich details that will make each reading feel like a new experience.

