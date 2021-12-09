Kia Canada invests $1.4M to support communities as they move forward

TORONTO, Dec. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Kia Canada, in partnership with Community Foundations of Canada launched Kia Communities in Motion. This program is inspired by Kia’s brand belief, ‘Movement that inspires.’ Movement is at the core of human development – through movement we see new places, meet new people and have new experiences. It is through this movement that we find inspiration. This all-new program is developed to support movement in local communities providing charities and the recipients of their efforts, the time, space and funding to find inspiration to move forward.



Through Kia Communities in Motion, Kia Canada is investing $1.4M over four years to fund projects in communities that will help build inclusive communities across the country. In the face of rising challenges such as the impacts of COVID-19, and the climate crisis, Kia Communities in Motion will create lasting change over the next four years, supporting people in inspiring and innovative ways.

Many communities, including immigrants, Indigenous communities, racialized communities, individuals living with disabilities and the 2SLGBTQ+ community face unique challenges in creating safe and inclusive spaces. Kia Communities in Motion is supporting moving grassroots efforts forward to create a future where everyone flourishes.

Kia and CFC are working with community foundations on the ground to identify projects which will be selected in 2022.

“Kia Canada is thrilled to partner with Community Foundations of Canada on this important and exciting project. We believe in the good work community foundations are doing at a grassroots level across Canada. As Kia Canada moves forward with our new brand and ethos of ‘Movement that inspires’ we saw an opportunity to support organizations seeking a similar mission, be it figurative or literal forms of movement, we can’t wait to see the exciting work organizations are doing to move us all forward.”

Elias El-Achhab, Chief Operating Officer at Kia Canada Inc.

“We are pleased to announce the Kia Communities in Motion program in collaboration with Kia Canada. Throughout the pandemic, we have witnessed the creativity and resourcefulness of the non-profit sector as it works to support communities. This program puts innovation at the heart of its approach and supports the work that is happening on the ground to build a future where everyone belongs.”

Andrea Dicks, President, Community Foundations of Canada

