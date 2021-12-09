Maravai LifeSciences Announces Establishment of New Charitable Foundation

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (Maravai) (NASDAQ: MRVI), a global provider of life science reagents and services to researchers and biotech innovators, today announced it is establishing a new charitable foundation to promote causes tied to Maravai’s mission.



The Maravai LifeSciences Foundation anticipates focusing on charitable, scientific, and educational endeavors, with particular emphasis on advancing scientific education and innovation, supporting local communities in which we operate, promoting public health and access to healthcare, and advocating for inclusion and diversity.

In addition, the Foundation intends to establish a match for Maravai employee giving to help strengthen a broad range of nonprofit programs in communities where Maravai has a presence.

“Maravai is committed to being a strong corporate citizen, and the new Maravai Foundation will allow us to make an even bigger impact in our communities,” said Carl Hull, Maravai’s Chief Executive Officer. “We believe giving our time, money, and talent can make a positive impact on our surrounding communities.”

The Foundation is applying to the U.S. Internal Revenue Service for designation as tax exempt under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Maravai expects that the Foundation will commence operations once 501(c)(3) status is approved and anticipates providing further information about the Foundation’s activities at that time.

About Maravai

Maravai is a leading life sciences company providing critical products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, and novel vaccines and to support research on human diseases. Maravai’s companies are leaders in providing products and services in the fields of nucleic acid synthesis and biologic safety testing to many of the world's leading biopharmaceutical, vaccine, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy companies. For more information about Maravai LifeSciences, visit www.maravai.com.

