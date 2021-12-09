ClubReady Announces Acquisition of Aurora

ST. LOUIS, Dec. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, ClubReady , the leading provider of full-suite studio fitness and wellness club management software and services, announced the acquisition of Aurora , a leading multimedia messaging provider in the fitness industry. Through this acquisition, fitness studios can increase their pace of growth by converting new fitness studio prospects and strengthening membership with multimedia messaging.

As the fitness industry continues to rebound from the effects of the pandemic, the need to reach studio members, and prospective members, on their preferred channels is key. Aurora empowers studios to engage with their customers conveniently and effectively through texting, a preferred method of communication. With an average open rate of 99%, text messaging delivers a more effective way to communicate with members. And because 95% of texts average a response time of 90 seconds, compared to 90 minutes for email, studios can rest assured that their communications will be received.

"Our experience with Aurora was amazing," said Art Wrightson, Manager of Waxhaw Pilates. "The experience with the Aurora team led to increased sales in a short period of time. The Aurora team went above and beyond, and we value our Aurora partnership."

Because the fitness industry is experiencing the same staff shortages felt by many industries, this integrated solution will allow fitness studios to scale their marketing and communication operations as well. With native integration into ClubReady's CORE CRM, studios can schedule and automate reminder and follow-up messages, set up appointment reminders ahead of time to reduce last-minute cancellations and improve attendance, and reach clients faster to increase revenue and improve customer satisfaction.

Aurora also allows fitness studios to meet TCPA regulations and reduce legal liability by giving studio members the ability to easily "opt-out" from messaging and stay up-to-date with any national or local regulations. Aurora also monitors and releases frequent updates for any changes to "Quiet Hours" under state-driven regulations so studios are always in compliance.

"ClubReady is committed to developing technology designed to deliver a member experience that offers peace of mind to both the members and the studio, while also running the studio with ease and precision," said ClubReady President Darol Lain. "The acquisition of Aurora allows us to continue our mission of building fitness businesses for the future."

Aurora

Aurora Multimedia Services helps fitness studios engage with members and prospective members in a faster, easier, and more convenient way through a comprehensive texting application. Specializing in prospect and client engagement, Aurora enables fitness studios to hit their sales goals and fuel studio growth. Coupled with decades of industry expertise, this proven platform is designed to grow a studio's top and bottom lines.

ClubReady

ClubReady is the leading provider of full-suite studio fitness and wellness club management software and services. Founded in 2009, ClubReady has been committed to building the studio fitness business of the future. The ClubReady Fitness Management Platform provides clients a full membership management and engagement experience to attract, retain and better serve their members. From CRM, to royalty management, and multimedia messaging to predictive analytics, ClubReady is focused on delivering software leading to higher member engagement, retention, and loyalty, as well as unlocking earning potential, capitalizing on utilization trends, and optimizing member acquisition and retention.

Clubessential Holdings LLC

Clubessential Holdings is fulfilling its global mission of investing in and creating cutting-edge, category-defining businesses by providing a full suite of membership and club management Software as a Service solutions to private clubs, public golf courses, health & fitness clubs, military organizations, municipalities, and college athletic programs. Across six brands - Clubessential, ClubReady, Exerp, foreUP, PrestoSports, and Vermont Systems - the company offers a variety of forward-thinking technology and services which help more than 10,000 customers attract, engage, and retain club and community members and fans for life. For more information, visit https://www.clubessentialholdings.com .

Media Contact

Marilyn Cox

Phone: 513-322-4194

Email: mcox@clubessential.com

Related Images











Image 1: ClubReady









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment