ProcessBarron Celebrated 40 Years in Business With Ribbon Cutting

PELHAM, Ala., Dec. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProcessBarron celebrated 40 years in business with a ribbon-cutting marking the grand opening of a new plant adjacent to the company's current manufacturing space in Pelham, Alabama. The new facility adds 75,000 square feet of usable space, doubling their production capacity and enabling ProcessBarron to meet global demand while creating dozens of new jobs in Shelby County.

"We continue to invest in the Pelham community and our team. The grand opening of our new plant is an exciting way to celebrate four decades in business," said ProcessBarron President Ken Nolen.

ProcessBarron is one of the nation's largest providers of air, gas, and materials handling equipment, including industrial fans. They also provide onsite maintenance, support, and outage planning services. Their facilities in Pelham are equipped to handle fabrication and restoration of the largest fans and equipment used by power generation facilities, cement and lime, steel, paper mills, and biomass. ProcessBarron has served these industries since 1981.

The anniversary celebration included employees, customers, the Shelby County Chamber of Commerce, and three of ProcessBarron's founders. Local community leaders also participated in the ribbon-cutting and celebration, including Pelham City Council President Maurice Mercer and State Representative Kenneth Pashal.

"We were thrilled to host three of our founders at our 40th-anniversary celebration. A.T. Scott, Jim Woods, and Bob Perry are responsible for the foundation we are building on today, along with M.C. Davis and Jerry Doyal," said ProcessBarron President Ken Nolen. "Our team loved getting to catch up with A.T., Jim, and Bob, and we look forward to working hard to build on their legacy."

After the ribbon-cutting, staff and guests marked the day with plant tours, food trucks, and a demonstration of ProcessBarron's unique drone inspection service for manufacturing facilities.

