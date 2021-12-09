Gurnick Academy of Medical Arts Receives Capps' School of the Year Award

SAN MATEO, Calif., Dec. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gurnick Academy of Medical Arts was bestowed the California Association of Private Postsecondary Schools (CAPPS) 2021 "School of the Year" Award as selected from a 300+ institutional membership. The award was conferred at the Association's recent 37th-annual conference, held at the Hyatt Regency, La Jolla in San Diego.

"We are proud that Gurnick Academy continues the long line of outstanding institutions that support our association and sector," said the Association in their official announcement. Founded in 1985, the Association sought to represent private postsecondary schools throughout California and developed the academic-specific award more than 15 years ago.1

"We are honored to accept such recognition," said the Academy's Chief Process Officer, Zara J. Gourji. "Special thanks to our talented faculty, staff, and leadership who made Gurnick what it is today—as well as to our impressive graduates, who continue to provide high-quality professionalism in their chosen careers," continued Gourji. "Of course, we would be nowhere without the support of our employer and clinical partners—for that, we are especially grateful. We will continue to strive to exemplify the industry caliber and innovation on our path forward."

"CAPPS thanks Gurnick for supporting the Association and providing California with outstanding graduates that provide critical services needed by our State residents," said Robert Johnson, CAPPS executive director. Gurnick Academy was primarily selected for displaying exemplary traits in service and humanitarian work with COVID-19 relief.

Gurnick Academy of Medical Arts is a private, post-secondary academy offering quality allied-health and nursing programs operating six campuses in California with locations in San Mateo, Modesto, Fresno, Concord, Sacramento, and Van Nuys. Gurnick Academy offers allied healthcare, nursing, and medical imaging programs, including vocational nursing, to over 2,500 students each year.

