Mesa Air Group Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Fiscal 2021 Results

Phoenix, Arizona

PHOENIX, Dec. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MESA) today reported fourth quarter and full-year fiscal 2021 financial and operating results.

Financial Summary:

  • Q4 pre-tax loss of $9.9 million, net loss of $7.5 million or $(0.21) per diluted share
  • Q4 adjusted net loss¹ of $2.1 million or $(0.06) per diluted share, which excludes mark-to-market non-cash losses on investments in Archer Aviation’s equity securities
  • Full-year pretax income of $22.4 million, net income of $16.6 million or $0.43 per diluted share
  • Full-year adjusted net income¹ of $24.6 million, or $0.64 per diluted share

Fiscal Year Q4 Highlights:

  • Invested in electric aircraft company, Heart Aerospace (“Heart”)
  • Promoted Torque Zubeck to Chief Financial Officer
  • Subsequent to quarter end, Mesa announced a new agreement with drone manufacturer SkyDrop (formerly Flirtey)

Fiscal Year Q4 Results:

Mesa’s Q4 2021 results reflect a net loss of $7.5 million, or $(0.21) per diluted share, compared to net income of $11.4 million, or $0.32 per diluted share for Q4 2020. Mesa’s Q4 2021 adjusted net loss¹ of $2.1 million was down compared to net income of $11.4 million in Q4 2020 primarily due to an increase of $9 million in heavy airframe maintenance expense, $3 million in maintenance parts and $2 million in increased pilot training expenses.

Revenue in Q4 2021 was $130.8 million, an increase of $22.8 million (21.1%) from $108.0 million for Q4 2020 primarily due to an increase in block hour volumes for its major partners. Mesa’s Q4 2021 results include, per GAAP, the recognition of $1.3 million of previously deferred revenue, versus the deferral of $7.8 million of revenue in Q4 2020. The remaining deferred revenue balance will be recognized as flights are completed over the remaining terms of the contracts.

Mesa’s Adjusted EBITDA¹ for Q4 2021 was $25.8 million, compared to $44.6 million in Q4 2020, and Adjusted EBITDAR¹ was $35.5 million for Q4 2021, compared to $54.2 million in Q4 2020.

Operationally, the Company ran a controllable completion factor of 99.1% for American and 99.8% for United during Q4 2021. This is compared to a controllable completion factor of 99.8% for American and 99.8% for United during Q4 2020. This excludes cancellations due to weather and air traffic control.

With respect to a total completion factor that includes all cancellations, Mesa reported a total completion factor of 97.3% for American and 98.1% for United during Q4 2021. This is compared to a total completion factor of 99.1% for American and 97.5% for United during Q4 2020.

Full Fiscal Year

Mesa reported net income of $16.6 million, or $0.43 per diluted share for the 2021 fiscal year, compared to net income of $27.5 million, or $0.78 per diluted share for the 2020 fiscal year. Mesa’s adjusted net income was $24.6 million, or $0.64 per diluted share for the 2021 fiscal year, compared to $27.5 million, or $0.78 per diluted share for the 2020 fiscal year.

For fiscal year 2021, revenue was $503.6 million, a reduction of $41.5 million (7.6%) from $545.1 million for fiscal year 2020, primarily due to a reduction in the number of covered aircraft under our American CPA, and temporary reduced rates provided to our major partners as a result of lower labor costs from the Payroll Support Program (“PSP”) and its extensions (“PSP2” and “PSP3”). Mesa’s fiscal 2021 results include, per GAAP, the deferral of $10.7 million of revenue, all of which was billed and paid by American and United during the year and will be recognized over the remaining terms of the contracts versus the deferral of $23.8 million of revenue in fiscal 2020.

Mesa’s Adjusted EBITDA¹ was $150.0 million in fiscal year 2021, compared to $163.3 million in fiscal year 2020 and Adjusted EBITDAR¹ was $189.3 million in fiscal year 2021, compared to $212.1 million in fiscal year 2020.

Operationally, the Company ran a controllable completion factor of 99.5% for American and 99.9% for United during fiscal year 2021. This is compared to a controllable completion factor of 99.8% for American and 99.9% for United during fiscal year 2020. This excludes cancellations due to weather and air traffic control.

With respect to a total completion factor that includes all cancellations, Mesa reported a total completion factor of 97.1% for American and 97.8% for United during fiscal year 2021. This is compared to a total completion factor of 94.2% for American and 95.2% for United during fiscal year 2020.

¹ See Reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures

Jonathan Ornstein, Chairman and CEO, said, “The rapid contraction and expansion of demand has been taxing for the industry and 2021 has proven to be a difficult year as a result. Due to the timing of regular and deferred maintenance events, the supply of labor, and fluctuating prices in the supply chain, exiting Covid is proving to be more challenging than entering it. While we fared better than most majors and regionals, we were not immune to these challenges and we are expecting these issues that are currently impacting our costs to spill-over through the next two quarters.

Although we remain focused on strengthening our core regional business, we made progress on a number of important strategic initiatives. We successfully launched our DHL cargo operation with two 737-400F aircraft. We invested in electric aircraft companies Archer Aviation and Heart Aerospace. Our objective is to be the regional airline leader in decarbonization and electric aircraft. Subsequent to the end of the quarter, we also announced that we are working on a drone delivery service in cooperation with SkyDrop (formerly Flirtey).”

Liquidity and Capital Resources:

Mesa ended the quarter at $120.5 million in unrestricted cash and equivalents. As of September 30, 2021, the Company had $670.3 million in total debt secured primarily with aircraft and engines.

Fleet:

For the three months ended September 30, 2021, 51% of the Company’s total revenue was derived from our contracts with United, 44% from American, 1% from DHL, and 4% from leases of aircraft to a third party.

Below is our current and future fleet plan by partner and fleet type:

   Fiscal Year 2021 Fiscal Year 2022
Fleet Plan Q1 (Dec '20)Q2 (Mar '21)Q3 (Jun '21)Q4 (Sep '21)Q1 (Dec '21)Q2 (Mar '22)
  ActualActualActualActualForecastForecast
E-175 – UA  72 76 80 80 80 80
CRJ-700 – UA  8 - - - - -
CRJ-900 – AA  54 45 45 40 4040
737-400F – DHL  2 2 2 2 2 3
Sub-total  136 123 127 122 122 123
CRJ-700 Leased  - 6 12 14 18 20
CRJ-700 to be Leased to Third Party  12 14 8 6 2 -
CRJ-900 Spares/Parked  10 19 19 242424
CRJ-200 Spares/Parked  1 1 1 1 1 1
Total Fleet  159 163 167 167 167168

 

 


Forward Guidance:

($ amounts in millions)Fiscal Year 2021
Fiscal Year 2022
 Q1 (Dec '20)Q2 (Mar '21)Q3 (Jun '21)Q4 (Sep '21)Q1 (Dec '21)
 ActualActualActualActualForecast
Block Hours69,24773,94285,16294,868 87,000
Pass Through Maintenance$19.9$11.4$12.6$9.4$10.0
Non-Pass Through Engine and C-Check$7.7$13.2$9.9$14.4$13.0
Deferred Revenue$5.2$4.9$1.9($1.3)($6.0)


Mesa Air Group will host a conference call with analysts on December 9th at 4:30 pm ET/1:30 pm PT. The conference call number is 888-469-2054 (Passcode: Phoenix (7463649). The conference call can also be accessed live via the web by visiting Here.

A recorded version will be available on Mesa's website approximately two hours after the call for approximately 14 days.

¹Reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures

Although these financial statements are prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the U.S. ("GAAP"), certain non-GAAP financial measures may provide investors with useful information regarding the underlying business trends and performance of Mesa's ongoing operations and may be useful for period-over-period comparisons of such operations. The tables below reflect supplemental financial data and reconciliations to GAAP financial statements for the three months and twelve months ended September 30, 2021 and the three months and twelve months ended September 30, 2020. Readers should consider these non-GAAP measures in addition to, not a substitute for, financial reporting measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures exclude some, but not all items that may affect the Company's net income. Additionally, these calculations may not be comparable with similarly titled measures of other companies.

¹Reconciliation of GAAP versus Non-GAAP Disclosures
(In thousands, except for per diluted share) (Unaudited)

 Three Months Ended Sep 30, 2021 Three Months Ended Sep 30, 2020
 Income (Loss) Before TaxesIncome Tax (Expense)/ BenefitNet Income (Loss) Net Income (Loss) per Diluted Share  Income Before TaxesIncome Tax (Expense)/ BenefitNet Income Net Income per Diluted Share
GAAP Income (Loss)$(9,903)2,408(7,495)$(0.21) $14,545(3,170)$11,375$0.32
Loss on Investments, Net (1)6,816(1,470)5,346$0.15 ----
Adjusted Income (Loss)(3,087)938(2,149)$(0.06) 14,545(3,170)11,375$0.32
          
Interest Expense8,266    9,452   
Interest Income(78)    (10)   
Depreciation and Amortization20,739    20,640   
Adjusted EBITDA25,840    44,627   
          
Aircraft Rent9,657    9,606   
Adjusted EBITDAR$35,497    $54,233   
          
 Year Ended September 30, 2021 Year Ended September 30, 2020
 Income Before TaxesIncome Tax (Expense)/ BenefitNet Income Net Income per Diluted Share  Income Before TaxesIncome Tax (Expense)/ BenefitNet Income Net Income per Diluted Share
GAAP Income$22,416(5,828)16,588$0.43 $36,995(9,531)$27,464$0.78
Adjustments (2) (3)3,558(900)2,658$0.07 ----
Loss on Investments, Net (1)6,816(1,470)5,346$0.14     
Adjusted Income32,790(8,198)24,592$0.64 36,995
(9,531)27,464$0.78
          
Interest Expense34,730    44,120   
Interest Income(365)    (105)   
Depreciation and Amortization82,847    82,296   
Adjusted EBITDA150,002    163,306   
          
Aircraft Rent39,345    48,802   
Adjusted EBITDAR$189,347    $212,108   


(1) Includes losses on our investments in stock and warrants of $6.8 million for the three and twelve months ended September 30, 2021.
(2) Includes lease termination expense of $4.5 million for the twelve months ended September 30, 2021 related to the purchase of CRJ-900 aircraft which were previously leased from Bombardier Capital.
(3) Includes adjustment for gain on extinguishment of debt of $1.0 million related to repayment of the Company’s aircraft debts during the twelve months ended September 30, 2021.


About Mesa Air Group, Inc.

Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Mesa Air Group, Inc. is the holding company of Mesa Airlines, Inc., a regional air carrier providing scheduled passenger service to 129 cities in 39 states, the District of Columbia, the Bahamas, and Mexico as well as cargo services out of Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport. As of September 30, 2021, Mesa operated under the CPAs and FSA, or maintained as operational spares, a fleet of 153 aircraft with approximately 507 daily departures and 3,241 employees. As of September 30, 2021, we also leased 14 aircraft to a third party, for a total of 167 aircraft. Mesa operates all of its flights as either American Eagle, United Express, or DHL Express flights pursuant to the terms of the capacity purchase agreements (“CPAs”) entered into with American Airlines, Inc. (“American”) and United Airlines, Inc. (“United”) and flight services agreement (“FSA”) with DHL Network Operations (USA), Inc. (“DHL”).

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are subject to the “safe harbor” created by those sections. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “estimate,” “anticipate,” “expect,” “believe,” “intend,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “seek,” “approximate” or “plan,” or the negative of these words and phrases or similar words or phrases. Forward-looking statements, by their nature, involve estimates, projections, goals, forecasts and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. For more information on risk factors for Mesa Air Group, Inc.’s business, please refer to the periodic reports the Company files with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Many of the risks identified in the periodic reports have been and will continue to be heightened as a result of the ongoing and numerous adverse effects arising from the COVID-19 pandemic. These forward-looking statements herein speak only as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as predictions of future events. Mesa Air Group, Inc. expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, to reflect any change in Mesa Air Group, Inc.’s expectations with regard thereto, or any other change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.


MESA AIR GROUP, INC.
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)

  Three Months Ended
Sep 30,		 Twelve Months Ended
Sep 30,
  20212020 20212020
Operating revenues:      
Contract revenue $115,994$97,361 $434,518$506,590
Pass-through and other revenue 14,78910,678 69,07338,480
Total operating revenues 130,783108,039 503,591545,070
       
Operating expenses:      
Flight operations 46,45634,043 162,137169,242
Fuel 76168 898672
Maintenance 61,02347,102 217,646192,123
Aircraft rent 9,6579,606 39,34548,802
Aircraft and traffic servicing 312418 2,6383,356
General and administrative 13,53113,014 49,85552,246
Depreciation and amortization 20,73920,640 82,84782,296
Lease termination  4,508
Government grant recognition (26,100)(40,816) (119,479)(83,834)
Total operating expenses 125,69484,175 440,395464,903
Operating income 5,08923,864 63,19680,167
       
Other income (expense), net:      
Interest expense (8,266)(9,452) (34,730)(44,120)
Interest income 7810 365105
Loss on investments, net (6,816) (6,816)
Other income, net 12123 401843
Total other (expense), net (14,992)(9,319) (40,780)(43,172)
       
Income (loss) before taxes (9,903)14,545 22,41636,995
Income tax expense (benefit) (2,408)3,170 5,8289,531
Net income (loss) $(7,495)$11,375 $16,588$27,464
       
Net income (loss) per share attributable to common shareholders      
Basic $(0.21)$0.32 $0.46$0.78
Diluted $(0.21)$0.32 $0.43$0.78
       
Weighted-average common shares outstanding      
Basic 35,92535,486 35,71335,237
Diluted 35,92535,486 38,84335,308


MESA AIR GROUP, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands, except shares) (Unaudited)

  September 30,
2021		 September 30,
2020
ASSETS   
     
CURRENT ASSETS:    
Cash and cash equivalents $120,517 $99,395
Restricted cash 3,350 3,446
Receivables, net 3,167 13,712
Expendable parts and supplies, net 24,467 22,971
Prepaid expenses and other current assets 6,885 16,067
Total current assets 158,386 155,591
     
Property and equipment, net 1,151,891 1,212,415
Intangible assets, net 6,792 8,032
Lease and equipment deposits 6,808 1,899
Operating lease right-of-use assets 93,100 123,251
Deferred heavy maintenance, net 3,499 
Other assets 36,121 742
TOTAL ASSETS $1,456,597 $1,501,930
     
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY   
     
CURRENT LIABILITIES:    
Current portion of long-term debt and finance leases $111,710 $189,268
Current portion of deferred revenue 6,298 9,389
Current maturities of operating leases 32,652 43,932
Accounts payable 61,476 53,229
Accrued compensation 12,399 12,030
Other accrued expenses 33,657 45,478
Total current liabilities 258,192 353,326
     
NONCURRENT LIABILITIES:    
Long-term debt and finance leases, excluding current portion 539,700 542,456
Noncurrent operating lease liabilities 33,991 62,531
Deferred credits 3,934 5,705
Deferred income taxes 69,940 64,275
Deferred revenue, net of current portion 28,202 14,369
Other noncurrent liabilities 34,591 1,409
Total noncurrent liabilities 710,358 690,745
Total liabilities 968,550 1,044,071
     
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:    
Preferred stock of no par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding  
Common stock of no par value and additional paid-in capital, 125,000,000 shares authorized; 35,958,759 (2021) and 35,526,918 (2020) shares issued and outstanding, and 4,899,497 (2021) and 0 (2020) warrants issued and outstanding 256,372 242,772
Retained earnings 231,675 215,087
Total stockholders' equity 488,047 457,859
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $1,456,597 $1,501,930


MESA AIR GROUP, INC.
Operating Highlights (unaudited)

  Three months ended
  September 30
  20212020Change
Available Seat Miles (thousands) 2,352,4531,450,47862.2%
Block Hours 94,86857,62264.6%
Average Stage Length (miles) 6636246.3%
Departures 47,01530,52454.0%
Passengers 2,795,3711,415,81797.4%
Controllable Completion Factor*    
American 99.05%99.81%-0.8%
United 99.81%99.77%0.04%
Total Completion Factor**    
American 97.34%99.11%-1.8%
United 98.06%97.47%0.6%


*Controllable Completion Factor excludes cancellations due to weather and air traffic control
**Total Completion Factor includes all cancellations


