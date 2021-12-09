Mesa Air Group Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Fiscal 2021 Results

PHOENIX, Dec. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MESA) today reported fourth quarter and full-year fiscal 2021 financial and operating results.



Financial Summary:

Q4 pre-tax loss of $9.9 million, net loss of $7.5 million or $(0.21) per diluted share

Q4 adjusted net loss¹ of $2.1 million or $(0.06) per diluted share, which excludes mark-to-market non-cash losses on investments in Archer Aviation’s equity securities

Full-year pretax income of $22.4 million, net income of $16.6 million or $0.43 per diluted share

Full-year adjusted net income¹ of $24.6 million, or $0.64 per diluted share

Fiscal Year Q4 Highlights:

Invested in electric aircraft company, Heart Aerospace (“Heart”)

Promoted Torque Zubeck to Chief Financial Officer

Subsequent to quarter end, Mesa announced a new agreement with drone manufacturer SkyDrop (formerly Flirtey)



Fiscal Year Q4 Results:

Mesa’s Q4 2021 results reflect a net loss of $7.5 million, or $(0.21) per diluted share, compared to net income of $11.4 million, or $0.32 per diluted share for Q4 2020. Mesa’s Q4 2021 adjusted net loss¹ of $2.1 million was down compared to net income of $11.4 million in Q4 2020 primarily due to an increase of $9 million in heavy airframe maintenance expense, $3 million in maintenance parts and $2 million in increased pilot training expenses.

Revenue in Q4 2021 was $130.8 million, an increase of $22.8 million (21.1%) from $108.0 million for Q4 2020 primarily due to an increase in block hour volumes for its major partners. Mesa’s Q4 2021 results include, per GAAP, the recognition of $1.3 million of previously deferred revenue, versus the deferral of $7.8 million of revenue in Q4 2020. The remaining deferred revenue balance will be recognized as flights are completed over the remaining terms of the contracts.

Mesa’s Adjusted EBITDA¹ for Q4 2021 was $25.8 million, compared to $44.6 million in Q4 2020, and Adjusted EBITDAR¹ was $35.5 million for Q4 2021, compared to $54.2 million in Q4 2020.

Operationally, the Company ran a controllable completion factor of 99.1% for American and 99.8% for United during Q4 2021. This is compared to a controllable completion factor of 99.8% for American and 99.8% for United during Q4 2020. This excludes cancellations due to weather and air traffic control.

With respect to a total completion factor that includes all cancellations, Mesa reported a total completion factor of 97.3% for American and 98.1% for United during Q4 2021. This is compared to a total completion factor of 99.1% for American and 97.5% for United during Q4 2020.

Full Fiscal Year

Mesa reported net income of $16.6 million, or $0.43 per diluted share for the 2021 fiscal year, compared to net income of $27.5 million, or $0.78 per diluted share for the 2020 fiscal year. Mesa’s adjusted net income was $24.6 million, or $0.64 per diluted share for the 2021 fiscal year, compared to $27.5 million, or $0.78 per diluted share for the 2020 fiscal year.

For fiscal year 2021, revenue was $503.6 million, a reduction of $41.5 million (7.6%) from $545.1 million for fiscal year 2020, primarily due to a reduction in the number of covered aircraft under our American CPA, and temporary reduced rates provided to our major partners as a result of lower labor costs from the Payroll Support Program (“PSP”) and its extensions (“PSP2” and “PSP3”). Mesa’s fiscal 2021 results include, per GAAP, the deferral of $10.7 million of revenue, all of which was billed and paid by American and United during the year and will be recognized over the remaining terms of the contracts versus the deferral of $23.8 million of revenue in fiscal 2020.

Mesa’s Adjusted EBITDA¹ was $150.0 million in fiscal year 2021, compared to $163.3 million in fiscal year 2020 and Adjusted EBITDAR¹ was $189.3 million in fiscal year 2021, compared to $212.1 million in fiscal year 2020.

Operationally, the Company ran a controllable completion factor of 99.5% for American and 99.9% for United during fiscal year 2021. This is compared to a controllable completion factor of 99.8% for American and 99.9% for United during fiscal year 2020. This excludes cancellations due to weather and air traffic control.

With respect to a total completion factor that includes all cancellations, Mesa reported a total completion factor of 97.1% for American and 97.8% for United during fiscal year 2021. This is compared to a total completion factor of 94.2% for American and 95.2% for United during fiscal year 2020.

¹ See Reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures

Jonathan Ornstein, Chairman and CEO, said, “The rapid contraction and expansion of demand has been taxing for the industry and 2021 has proven to be a difficult year as a result. Due to the timing of regular and deferred maintenance events, the supply of labor, and fluctuating prices in the supply chain, exiting Covid is proving to be more challenging than entering it. While we fared better than most majors and regionals, we were not immune to these challenges and we are expecting these issues that are currently impacting our costs to spill-over through the next two quarters.

Although we remain focused on strengthening our core regional business, we made progress on a number of important strategic initiatives. We successfully launched our DHL cargo operation with two 737-400F aircraft. We invested in electric aircraft companies Archer Aviation and Heart Aerospace. Our objective is to be the regional airline leader in decarbonization and electric aircraft. Subsequent to the end of the quarter, we also announced that we are working on a drone delivery service in cooperation with SkyDrop (formerly Flirtey).”

Liquidity and Capital Resources:

Mesa ended the quarter at $120.5 million in unrestricted cash and equivalents. As of September 30, 2021, the Company had $670.3 million in total debt secured primarily with aircraft and engines.

Fleet:

For the three months ended September 30, 2021, 51% of the Company’s total revenue was derived from our contracts with United, 44% from American, 1% from DHL, and 4% from leases of aircraft to a third party.

Below is our current and future fleet plan by partner and fleet type:

Fiscal Year 2021 Fiscal Year 2022 Fleet Plan Q1 (Dec '20) Q2 (Mar '21) Q3 (Jun '21) Q4 (Sep '21) Q1 (Dec '21) Q2 (Mar '22) Actual Actual Actual Actual Forecast Forecast E-175 – UA 72 76 80 80 80 80 CRJ-700 – UA 8 - - - - - CRJ-900 – AA 54 45 45 40 40 40 737-400F – DHL 2 2 2 2 2 3 Sub-total 136 123 127 122 122 123 CRJ-700 Leased - 6 12 14 18 20 CRJ-700 to be Leased to Third Party 12 14 8 6 2 - CRJ-900 Spares/Parked 10 19 19 24 24 24 CRJ-200 Spares/Parked 1 1 1 1 1 1 Total Fleet 159 163 167 167 167 168











Forward Guidance:

($ amounts in millions) Fiscal Year 2021

Fiscal Year 2022 Q1 (Dec '20) Q2 (Mar '21) Q3 (Jun '21) Q4 (Sep '21) Q1 (Dec '21) Actual Actual Actual Actual Forecast Block Hours 69,247 73,942 85,162 94,868 87,000 Pass Through Maintenance $19.9 $11.4 $12.6 $9.4 $10.0 Non-Pass Through Engine and C-Check $7.7 $13.2 $9.9 $14.4 $13.0 Deferred Revenue $5.2 $4.9 $1.9 ($1.3) ($6.0)



Mesa Air Group will host a conference call with analysts on December 9th at 4:30 pm ET/1:30 pm PT. The conference call number is 888-469-2054 (Passcode: Phoenix (7463649). The conference call can also be accessed live via the web by visiting Here.

A recorded version will be available on Mesa's website approximately two hours after the call for approximately 14 days.

¹Reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures

Although these financial statements are prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the U.S. ("GAAP"), certain non-GAAP financial measures may provide investors with useful information regarding the underlying business trends and performance of Mesa's ongoing operations and may be useful for period-over-period comparisons of such operations. The tables below reflect supplemental financial data and reconciliations to GAAP financial statements for the three months and twelve months ended September 30, 2021 and the three months and twelve months ended September 30, 2020. Readers should consider these non-GAAP measures in addition to, not a substitute for, financial reporting measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures exclude some, but not all items that may affect the Company's net income. Additionally, these calculations may not be comparable with similarly titled measures of other companies.

¹Reconciliation of GAAP versus Non-GAAP Disclosures

(In thousands, except for per diluted share) (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Sep 30, 2021 Three Months Ended Sep 30, 2020 Income (Loss) Before Taxes Income Tax (Expense)/ Benefit Net Income (Loss) Net Income (Loss) per Diluted Share Income Before Taxes Income Tax (Expense)/ Benefit Net Income Net Income per Diluted Share GAAP Income (Loss) $(9,903) 2,408 (7,495) $(0.21) $14,545 (3,170) $11,375 $0.32 Loss on Investments, Net (1) 6,816 (1,470) 5,346 $0.15 - - - - Adjusted Income (Loss) (3,087) 938 (2,149) $(0.06) 14,545 (3,170) 11,375 $0.32 Interest Expense 8,266 9,452 Interest Income (78) (10) Depreciation and Amortization 20,739 20,640 Adjusted EBITDA 25,840 44,627 Aircraft Rent 9,657 9,606 Adjusted EBITDAR $35,497 $54,233 Year Ended September 30, 2021 Year Ended September 30, 2020 Income Before Taxes Income Tax (Expense)/ Benefit Net Income Net Income per Diluted Share Income Before Taxes Income Tax (Expense)/ Benefit Net Income Net Income per Diluted Share GAAP Income $22,416 (5,828) 16,588 $0.43 $36,995 (9,531) $27,464 $0.78 Adjustments (2) (3) 3,558 (900) 2,658 $0.07 - - - - Loss on Investments, Net (1) 6,816 (1,470) 5,346 $0.14 Adjusted Income 32,790 (8,198) 24,592 $0.64 36,995

(9,531) 27,464 $0.78 Interest Expense 34,730 44,120 Interest Income (365) (105) Depreciation and Amortization 82,847 82,296 Adjusted EBITDA 150,002 163,306 Aircraft Rent 39,345 48,802 Adjusted EBITDAR $189,347 $212,108



(1) Includes losses on our investments in stock and warrants of $6.8 million for the three and twelve months ended September 30, 2021.

(2) Includes lease termination expense of $4.5 million for the twelve months ended September 30, 2021 related to the purchase of CRJ-900 aircraft which were previously leased from Bombardier Capital.

(3) Includes adjustment for gain on extinguishment of debt of $1.0 million related to repayment of the Company’s aircraft debts during the twelve months ended September 30, 2021.



About Mesa Air Group, Inc.

Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Mesa Air Group, Inc. is the holding company of Mesa Airlines, Inc., a regional air carrier providing scheduled passenger service to 129 cities in 39 states, the District of Columbia, the Bahamas, and Mexico as well as cargo services out of Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport. As of September 30, 2021, Mesa operated under the CPAs and FSA, or maintained as operational spares, a fleet of 153 aircraft with approximately 507 daily departures and 3,241 employees. As of September 30, 2021, we also leased 14 aircraft to a third party, for a total of 167 aircraft. Mesa operates all of its flights as either American Eagle, United Express, or DHL Express flights pursuant to the terms of the capacity purchase agreements (“CPAs”) entered into with American Airlines, Inc. (“American”) and United Airlines, Inc. (“United”) and flight services agreement (“FSA”) with DHL Network Operations (USA), Inc. (“DHL”).

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are subject to the “safe harbor” created by those sections. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “estimate,” “anticipate,” “expect,” “believe,” “intend,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “seek,” “approximate” or “plan,” or the negative of these words and phrases or similar words or phrases. Forward-looking statements, by their nature, involve estimates, projections, goals, forecasts and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. For more information on risk factors for Mesa Air Group, Inc.’s business, please refer to the periodic reports the Company files with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Many of the risks identified in the periodic reports have been and will continue to be heightened as a result of the ongoing and numerous adverse effects arising from the COVID-19 pandemic. These forward-looking statements herein speak only as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as predictions of future events. Mesa Air Group, Inc. expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, to reflect any change in Mesa Air Group, Inc.’s expectations with regard thereto, or any other change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.



MESA AIR GROUP, INC.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

Sep 30, Twelve Months Ended

Sep 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Operating revenues: Contract revenue $115,994 $97,361 $434,518 $506,590 Pass-through and other revenue 14,789 10,678 69,073 38,480 Total operating revenues 130,783 108,039 503,591 545,070 Operating expenses: Flight operations 46,456 34,043 162,137 169,242 Fuel 76 168 898 672 Maintenance 61,023 47,102 217,646 192,123 Aircraft rent 9,657 9,606 39,345 48,802 Aircraft and traffic servicing 312 418 2,638 3,356 General and administrative 13,531 13,014 49,855 52,246 Depreciation and amortization 20,739 20,640 82,847 82,296 Lease termination — — 4,508 — Government grant recognition (26,100) (40,816) (119,479) (83,834) Total operating expenses 125,694 84,175 440,395 464,903 Operating income 5,089 23,864 63,196 80,167 Other income (expense), net: Interest expense (8,266) (9,452) (34,730) (44,120) Interest income 78 10 365 105 Loss on investments, net (6,816) — (6,816) — Other income, net 12 123 401 843 Total other (expense), net (14,992) (9,319) (40,780) (43,172) Income (loss) before taxes (9,903) 14,545 22,416 36,995 Income tax expense (benefit) (2,408) 3,170 5,828 9,531 Net income (loss) $(7,495) $11,375 $16,588 $27,464 Net income (loss) per share attributable to common shareholders Basic $(0.21) $0.32 $0.46 $0.78 Diluted $(0.21) $0.32 $0.43 $0.78 Weighted-average common shares outstanding Basic 35,925 35,486 35,713 35,237 Diluted 35,925 35,486 38,843 35,308



MESA AIR GROUP, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands, except shares) (Unaudited)

September 30,

2021 September 30,

2020 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $120,517 $99,395 Restricted cash 3,350 3,446 Receivables, net 3,167 13,712 Expendable parts and supplies, net 24,467 22,971 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 6,885 16,067 Total current assets 158,386 155,591 Property and equipment, net 1,151,891 1,212,415 Intangible assets, net 6,792 8,032 Lease and equipment deposits 6,808 1,899 Operating lease right-of-use assets 93,100 123,251 Deferred heavy maintenance, net 3,499 — Other assets 36,121 742 TOTAL ASSETS $1,456,597 $1,501,930 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Current portion of long-term debt and finance leases $111,710 $189,268 Current portion of deferred revenue 6,298 9,389 Current maturities of operating leases 32,652 43,932 Accounts payable 61,476 53,229 Accrued compensation 12,399 12,030 Other accrued expenses 33,657 45,478 Total current liabilities 258,192 353,326 NONCURRENT LIABILITIES: Long-term debt and finance leases, excluding current portion 539,700 542,456 Noncurrent operating lease liabilities 33,991 62,531 Deferred credits 3,934 5,705 Deferred income taxes 69,940 64,275 Deferred revenue, net of current portion 28,202 14,369 Other noncurrent liabilities 34,591 1,409 Total noncurrent liabilities 710,358 690,745 Total liabilities 968,550 1,044,071 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY: Preferred stock of no par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding — — Common stock of no par value and additional paid-in capital, 125,000,000 shares authorized; 35,958,759 (2021) and 35,526,918 (2020) shares issued and outstanding, and 4,899,497 (2021) and 0 (2020) warrants issued and outstanding 256,372 242,772 Retained earnings 231,675 215,087 Total stockholders' equity 488,047 457,859 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $1,456,597 $1,501,930



MESA AIR GROUP, INC.

Operating Highlights (unaudited)

Three months ended September 30 2021 2020 Change Available Seat Miles (thousands) 2,352,453 1,450,478 62.2% Block Hours 94,868 57,622 64.6% Average Stage Length (miles) 663 624 6.3% Departures 47,015 30,524 54.0% Passengers 2,795,371 1,415,817 97.4% Controllable Completion Factor* American 99.05% 99.81% -0.8% United 99.81% 99.77% 0.04% Total Completion Factor** American 97.34% 99.11% -1.8% United 98.06% 97.47% 0.6%



*Controllable Completion Factor excludes cancellations due to weather and air traffic control

**Total Completion Factor includes all cancellations



Source: Mesa Air Group, Inc.



Mesa Air Group, Inc.

Media

Jacqueline Palmer

Media@mesa-air.com

Investor Relations

Susan M. Donofrio

IR@mesa-air.com