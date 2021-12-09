Yellow Corporation Provides Quarter-To-Date Operating Data for Fourth Quarter 2021

The Company also Announces Action to De-Risk Balance Sheet

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Dec. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yellow Corporation (NASDAQ: YELL) reported certain operating metrics for the first two months of fourth quarter 2021.



For Yellow less-than-truckload (LTL), the percent change 2021 from 2020:

Shipments per Workday Weight per Shipment Tonnage per Workday Revenue per Hundredweight(a) Revenue per Shipment(a) October (8.1)% (2.2)% (10.1)% 22.5% 19.8% November (6.8)% (2.9)% (9.5)% 23.9% 20.2% QTD (7.5)% (2.5)% (9.8)% 23.2% 20.1%

Includes fuel surcharge



“The operating metrics for November and December are in-line with our expectations as we continue to execute our yield strategy,” said Darren Hawkins, Chief Executive Officer. “We are working with our customers to ensure the right freight is flowing through the network and that the price reflects the value that Yellow brings to the market. We operate the second largest LTL network in North America with more than 300 strategically placed terminals and we have capacity to take on freight that aligns well with our network and is priced appropriately. Our plan is to grow the business and the transformation to One Yellow enhances the value proposition to our customers and positions us for long-term tonnage growth.”

Single-Employer (Non-Union) Pension Plans

Earlier this week, the Company’s qualified non-union pension plans entered into a contract for a group annuity to transfer obligation to pay the remaining retirement benefits of approximately 3,700 plan participants in the Yellow Corporation Pension Plan, the Roadway LLC Pension Plan and the Yellow Retirement Pension Plan to an insurance company (the “Partial Pension Annuitization”). The plan participants will not have any changes to their benefits as a result of the transfer. The transfer included approximately $250 million in both plan obligations and plan assets. Prior to the transaction, these plans had approximately 8,500 participants.

As a result of the Partial Pension Annuitization, the Company expects to record a non-cash, non-operating settlement loss of between $50 and $60 million in the fourth quarter 2021 reflecting the accelerated recognition of unamortized losses in these plans from the obligation that was settled. On an earnings per share basis the non-cash, non-operating settlement loss is expected to be between $0.98 and $1.18 in the fourth quarter 2021.

“The Partial Pension Annuitization of the near fully funded non-union pension plans is an important step in de-risking our balance sheet, by mitigating the potential volatility associated with the transferred obligations and assets,” said Dan Olivier, Chief Financial Officer. “This step will help keep our focus on improving operationally and financially as we continue executing our One Yellow strategy.”

