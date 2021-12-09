Nakamoto Games Goes Live to Great Fanfare with an Initial Launch of Multiple Play-to-Earn Blockchain Games

Bangkok, Thailand, Dec. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The platform successfully went live on December 8 to rave reviews from the community.



Premier developer of play-to-earn games Nakamoto Games has just gone live and has received positive reviews across multiple social channels. With over 100,000 Twitter followers, a Telegram community of almost 200,000, and multiple games already live and running, Nakamoto Games is pioneering a new era of blockchain-based play-to-earn gaming for everyone.

For too long, independent game developers have been unable to leverage the benefits of the growing play-to-earn space. Nakamoto Games is reimagining what is possible by providing developers with the opportunity to launch new, interactive, and captivating games and entertainment experiences to new and existing audiences.

Using tools and services provided by the Nakamoto Games team, game developers, studios, and agencies can maximize the efficacy of game monetization in any way they wish, and they can also enjoy access to a large, active, and passionate user base of play-to-earn gamers.

According to Tor, the CEO of Nakamoto Games: “Our team here has been putting its best foot forward, putting in all the effort not just for the special Nakamoto Games launch today but also for what we have in our pipeline for the near future. I would call this a massive milestone in our journey so far; kudos to the team behind Nakamoto and our vibrant community of supporters! It is such a proud moment to state that we have delivered above and beyond our promise to launch one live game by delivering three exclusive ones. Our team will continue pushing hard and delivering many more such quality outputs, games, features and campaigns in the future, including the much-awaited NAKAVERSE.”

The NAKAVERSE is a fully self-sustaining economy within the NAKA ecosystem. Using NAKA tokens, players will be able to acquire digital land and build their own part of the Nakamoto Games’ economy. NAKAVERSE allows play-to-earn gamers to compete for scarce resources and build valuable items within a vibrant in-game economy. Every part of the NAKAVERSE is built in-house by a team of over seventy employees, every one of which is passionate about gaming and the metaverse. More details on the NAKAVERSE and the digital land sale will be released early next week on Nakamoto Games channels.

In October, Duck Hunter, the first title from Nakamoto Games, was released to a team of testers, and many more games such as NAKA Runner, NAKA DUI, and Alien Apocalypse are all either live or in different stages of pre-deployment development. All games will come with sizable prize pools to secure traction and user engagement.

Nakamoto Games, and the NAKA token that powers the project blockchain, have been built on the Polygon network. This provides a secure, high-throughput, and low-cost environment for decentralized applications. It also ensures consistency of experiences across different games and allows developers to build applications without having to worry about congestion or high usage fees.

About Nakamoto Games

Nakamoto Games is building the premier play-to-earn ecosystem that gives anyone with an internet connection the opportunity to earn cryptocurrency and generate a sustainable source of income by playing fun, interactive, and highly engaging blockchain-based games. Players benefit by earning for playing games they enjoy, and developers can use platform services and resources to launch, market, grow, and monetize their play-to-earn games to new and existing audiences. Learn more by reading the project lite paper or by visiting https://nakamoto.games/.

