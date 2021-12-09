Nasdaq Announces End-of-Month Open Short Interest Positions in Nasdaq Stocks as of Settlement Date November 30, 2021

NEW YORK, Dec. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At the end of the settlement date of November 30, 2021, short interest in 3,036 Nasdaq Global MarketSM securities totaled 8,555,941,286 shares compared with 8,508,037,748 shares in 2,993 Global Market issues reported for the prior settlement date of November 15, 2021. The end-of-November short interest represent 2.46 days average daily Nasdaq Global Market share volume for the reporting period, compared with 2.59 days for the prior reporting period.



Short interest in 2,118 securities on The Nasdaq Capital MarketSM totaled 2,263,829,860 shares at the end of the settlement date of November 30, 2021 compared with 2,283,108,291 shares in 2,108 securities for the previous reporting period. This represents a 1.29 day average daily volume; the previous reporting period’s figure was 1.00.

In summary, short interest in all 5,154 Nasdaq® securities totaled 10,819,771,146 shares at the November 30, 2021 settlement date, compared with 5,101 issues and 10,791,146,039 shares at the end of the previous reporting period. This is 2.06 days average daily volume, compared with an average of 1.90 days for the previous reporting period.

The open short interest positions reported for each Nasdaq security reflect the total number of shares sold short by all broker/dealers regardless of their exchange affiliations. A short sale is generally understood to mean the sale of a security that the seller does not own or any sale that is consummated by the delivery of a security borrowed by or for the account of the seller.

For more information on Nasdaq Short interest positions, including publication dates, visit

http://www.nasdaq.com/quotes/short-interest.aspx or http://www.nasdaqtrader.com/asp/short_interest.asp.

NDAQO

