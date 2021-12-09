Urban Outfitters, Inc. Appoints Kelly Campbell to the Board of Directors

PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ: URBN), a leading lifestyle products and services company which operates a portfolio of global consumer brands comprised of the Anthropologie, BHLDN, Free People, FP Movement, Terrain, Urban Outfitters, Nuuly Rent, Nuuly Thrift and Menus & Venues brands, today announced that, effective December 7, 2021, it had expanded the size of its Board from 10 to 11 and elected Kelly Campbell as a Director. The addition of Ms. Campbell further expands the digital marketing expertise that resides on the Board.



Ms. Campbell is an accomplished executive with an extensive background in marketing. Prior to her current role as President, Peacock, Ms. Campbell served as President and Chief Marketing Officer of Hulu, where she played a key role in accelerating the service’s growth and momentum. Prior to Hulu, Campbell spent more than a decade at Google where she held a variety of leadership and marketing roles across the Google Ads and Google Cloud businesses.

“We are delighted to have Kelly Campbell join our Board as an independent director,” said Richard A. Hayne, Chairman of Urban Outfitters, Inc. “She brings a wealth of knowledge and experience about marketing and subscription businesses which will help inform our digital strategies,” finished Mr. Hayne.

Urban Outfitters, Inc., offers lifestyle-oriented general merchandise and consumer products and services through a portfolio of global consumer brands comprised of 260 Urban Outfitters stores in the United States, Canada and Europe and websites; 242 Anthropologie Group stores in the United States, Canada and Europe, catalogs and websites; 170 Free People Group stores in the United States, Canada and Europe, catalogs and websites, 9 Menus & Venues restaurants, 2 Urban Outfitters franchisee-owned stores and 1 Anthropologie Group franchisee-owned store, as of October 31, 2021. Free People, FP Movement and Urban Outfitters wholesale sell their products through department and specialty stores worldwide, digital businesses and the Company’s Retail segment.

