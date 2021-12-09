Qualtrics Leases 85,000 Square Feet at Reston Station

RESTON, Va., Dec. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Comstock Holdings Companies, Inc (NASDAQ: CHCI) announced the signing of a lease agreement with Qualtrics (Nasdaq: XM), for 85,000 sq. ft at 1906 Reston Metro Plaza. With this lease, Comstock has completed the lease-up of its third Trophy-Class office tower at Reston Station, located at 1906 Reston Metro Plaza.



Qualtrics new office space covers three floors in the recently completed Trophy-Class office tower located adjacent to the north entrance of the Wiehle-Reston East Metro Station. The Qualtrics workforce in the Washington, DC region will benefit from numerous neighborhood amenities, including direct access to Metro’s Silver Line, abundant garage parking, numerous EV charging stations including the only Tesla Supercharging Station in the Dulles Corridor, multiple dining venues including Founding Farmers, matchbox, Starbucks, Big Buns Burgers, SweatLeaf, Davios Italian Steakhouse and the Cosmos Café. The building’s amenities include a 9,825 square foot state-of-the-art conference center with multiple meeting rooms, a fitness center with locker rooms, a 6,956 square foot sky garden with catering kitchen and indoor-outdoor serving station, a 5,400 square foot patio reserved for the exclusive use of Qualtrics and a 2,275 square foot rooftop deck.

Qualtrics is the leader and creator of experience management, one of the fastest growing software markets. The company helps organizations understand what customers and employees are thinking and feeling, and enables them to act on that feedback to provide incredible experiences. The Qualtrics XM Platform™ is used by more than 13,500 organizations around the world to drive customer and citizen engagement, improve loyalty and retention and ultimately grow revenue. Qualtrics recently acquired Reston-based Clarabridge, a leader in omni-channel conversational analytics.

“Comstock has created a dynamic sense of place and local activation at Reston Station that continues to draw innovative organizations like Clarabridge to our development,” said Tim Steffan, Executive Vice President, Asset Management and Development at Comstock. “We are pleased to welcome them to an expanded office space that will foster continued workplace collaboration and enhanced productivity for their teams. The addition of this global analytics provider is the perfect complement to our tenant roster of established and emerging tech brands.”

Qualtrics will share 1906 Reston Metro Plaza with Neustar, joining a roster of leading technology, defense, and service companies in the Reston Station neighborhood, including; Rolls-Royce North America , ICF Global , CACI, Certipath, Solar Winds , Megaphone LLC, a Spotify company, Spaces by Regus, and Google.

About Qualtrics

Qualtrics, the leader and creator of the Experience Management (XM) category, is changing the way organizations manage and improve the four core experiences of business—customer, employee, product and brand. Over 13,500 organizations around the world are using Qualtrics to listen, understand and take action on experience data (X-data™)—the beliefs, emotions and intentions that tell you why things are happening, and what to do about it. The Qualtrics XM Platform™ is a system of action that helps businesses attract customers who stay longer and buy more, engage employees who build a positive culture, develop breakthrough products people love and build a brand people are passionate about. To learn more, please visit qualtrics.com.

About Reston Station

Strategically located midway between Tysons Corner and Dulles International Airport, Reston Station is one of the largest mixed-use, transit-oriented developments in the Washington, D.C. region. Covering more than 60 acres spanning the Dulles Toll Road and surrounding the Wiehle Reston-East Metro Station on Metro's Silver Line, Reston Station is home to the first Helmut Jahn designed building in Virginia. An iconic JW Marriott is now under construction and will feature 250 rooms, 90 JW branded luxury condominiums, and 15,000 square feet of state-of-the-art conference and event space. World class restaurants and unrivaled social and fitness amenity spaces will raise the bar for hotels in the Washington, DC region. A separate Marriott branded extended stay hotel will provide addition options for travelers. The New Remarkable, Reston Station is home to corporate tenants including Google, ICF, Neustar, Spotify, Clarabridge, and Rolls-Royce of America. Founding Farmers, Starbucks. Matchbox, Big Buns Burgers, and Davio’s Northern Italian Steakhouse are open and/or coming soon while CVS, Scissors & Scotch, and other service-oriented retailers provide additional conveniences for residents, office workforce, and commuters alike.

For more information about Reston Station, visit www.RestonStation.com .

About Comstock Holding Companies, Inc.

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (Nasdaq: CHCI) is a real estate development, asset management and real estate services company that has designed, developed, constructed, acquired and managed several thousand residential units and millions of square feet of residential and mixed-use projects throughout the Washington, D.C. metropolitan market since 1985. CHCI’s managed portfolio includes two of the largest transit-oriented, mixed-use developments in the Washington, D.C. area; Reston Station, a 5+ million square foot transit-oriented and mixed-use development in Reston, Virginia, and Loudoun Station, a nearly 2.5 million square foot transit-oriented, mixed-use development in Ashburn, Virginia, and additional development assets.

CHCI is a vertically integrated, full service real estate development and asset management firm with wholly owned subsidiaries that provide a wide array of real estate related services that include asset management, strategic capital markets advisory services, development and construction management, marketing and leasing services, office and retail property management, residential property management, commercial garage management, and other real estate related services. The company’s asset management services are generally provided pursuant to long-term contracts that provide CHCI co-investment opportunities, current period income and performance-based incentives.

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. is publicly traded on NASDAQ under symbol CHCI. For more information, visit www.ComstockCompanies.com .

