Republic First Bancorp, Inc. Receives Notice of Intent for Director Nominees

PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: FRBK), the holding company for Republic Bank, announced that the Board of Directors of Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (the “Company”) is in receipt of Driver Management Company LLC’s and certain of its affiliates’ (“Driver”) notice of intent to nominate Peter B. Bartholow, Pamela D. Bundy and Richard H. Sinkfield III in connection with the Company’s 2022 annual meeting (the “Notice”). Shareholders are not required to take any action at this time. The Board will make its recommendations with respect to director nominations in its proxy statement for the 2022 annual meeting to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.



Since receiving the Notice from Driver, the Board has attempted to engage with Driver as it would with any shareholder of the Company. The Board’s engagement efforts have included a request to interview Driver’s director candidates – Mr. Bartholow, Ms. Bundy and Mr. Sinkfield – in order to both evaluate the qualifications of Driver’s director candidates and explore whether a mutually agreeable resolution might be achievable where Driver would withdraw its proxy fight. Unfortunately, Driver refused to permit Mr. Bartholow, Ms. Bundy and Mr. Sinkfield to be interviewed unless the Board first met a number of conditions, including reimbursing Driver’s expenses in connection with its investment in the Company to date. Although Driver will not support any interviews taking place, the Board intends to reach out to Mr. Bartholow, Ms. Bundy and Mr. Sinkfield to see if they would independently agree to schedule interviews with members of the Board.

In order for shareholders to have timely, complete and accurate information about these matters, the Company is filing Driver’s and the Board’s correspondence about the interviews of Mr. Bartholow, Ms. Bundy and Mr. Sinkfield contemporaneously with this Form 8-K.

Republic Bank, a subsidiary of Republic First Bancorp, Inc., is a full-service, state-chartered commercial bank, whose deposits are insured up to the applicable limits by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC).

The Company, its directors and certain of its executive officers are participants in the solicitation of proxies from the Company's shareholders in connection with the Company's 2022 annual meeting of shareholders. The Company intends to file a definitive proxy statement and a WHITE proxy card with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") in connection with any such solicitation of proxies from the Company's shareholders.

The Company may from time to time make written or oral "forward-looking statements", including statements contained in this release and in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements contained herein, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements.