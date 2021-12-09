Facts Regarding COVID Vaccination of Children Reviewed in the Journal of American Physicians and Surgeons

TUCSON, Ariz., Dec. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Oct 29, the Food and Drug Administration extended its Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine to include the vaccination of children aged 5–11. Naturally, parents are concerned and will have many questions. In the winter issue of the Journal of American Physicians and Surgeons, Steven Hatfill, M.D., reviews the most relevant medical literature and presents the possible effects of vaccinating young children aged 5-11.



“Children are naturally resistant to serious COVID-19 infection,” he states, for several reasons. In children aged 5–9 years, the infection fatality rate is an almost infinitesimal 0.001% to 0.002%, with a mean increase of 0.59% with each five-year increase in age past ten years. Overwhelmingly, childhood COVID-19 deaths are due to serious pre-existing conditions. There are currently more than 79 international high-quality research papers demonstrating natural immunity superior to individuals given the Pfizer COVID product. “The limited benefit needs to be balanced against adverse effects,” he writes.



“The FDA has recently acknowledged,” Dr. Hatfill observes, “that it is incapable of accurately monitoring serious adverse side-effects.” Thus, he states, any tally of effects such as the multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C) “will almost certainly represent a gross undercount with a lack of transparency to parents.”



Dr. Hatfill examines reports to the Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System (VAERS) for each year from 2011 to 2021. “Both the total number of reports and the number of deaths in 2021 have exceeded the combined total for all vaccines in previous years,” he states.



Dr. Hatfill observes and discusses:

the international restriction of mRNA vaccines in young persons due to the risk of myocarditis;

the growing evidence of waning vaccine effectiveness;

antibody-dependent enhancement;

the emergence of variants;

blood clotting abnormalities; and

the early use of out-patient drug treatment.

Dr. Hatfill calls for a formal investigation into allegations of conflicts of interest and falsified data. Officials responsible for injuries and deaths must be “held accountable,” he states.



The Journal of American Physicians and Surgeons is published by the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons (AAPS), a national organization representing physicians in all specialties since 1943.