Next Level Sports and Entertainment Adds Accomplished Talent to Roster

HANOVER, Md., Dec. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Next Level Sports & Entertainment (NXT LVL) is pleased to announce the addition of accomplished on-air host and multimedia talent Canicka Cabarras to its network.

Known for her personable interviewing style, Canicka unpacks comprehensive stories about athletes that go beyond coverage of their in-game play. For example, she has a deep interest in the intersection of sports and mental health, and her stories in that area have provided viewers with a unique perspective of the sports world.

Before joining Next Level, Canicka flourished as an on-air host for Fox Sports, where she covered major sporting events, including the Super Bowl, Daytona 500, and the MLB and NBA All-Star Games. She also is a travel and health enthusiast, singer, animal lover, and actress who has served as an ambassador through her support of the Women's Sports Foundation, Buckhead Christian Ministries, and World Vision.

"I am so thrilled to join the Next Level team," said Canicka. "I am truly invested in our mission and am looking forward to contributing to our growth by bringing my passion and unique style of elevating thought-provoking emotional pieces that heighten fan engagement and bring inspiration from athletes to the community."

"We're excited to have an amazing talent like Canicka join Next Level," said Michael Blake, NXT LVL President. "Her enthusiasm, experience, and unique perspective will bring a whole new view of the sports and entertainment world to our audience."

Canicka graduated cum laude from Georgia State University and holds a double degree in Broadcast Journalism and Marketing. She is also a Master of Arts candidate with a focus on Clinical Mental Health. Outside of sports, Canicka is a skilled makeup artist and brand marketer. Her overarching goal is to use her faith and life experiences to enhance the awareness of physical and mental health across the globe, promote inner beauty, and empower others to become the best versions of themselves.

About Next Level Sports & Entertainment

Next Level Sports & Entertainment is an innovative content platform and premier provider of live sports and entertainment. As a global sports network, we feature innovative and unique programming that appeals to sports fanatics in all markets. We build technologies that empower our programming, including international professional basketball, elite-level lacrosse, and other live college and professional sports. We offer an integrated cable and digital platform that enables unique insight, analysis, and documentaries. Next Level showcases stories and achievements that promote athletes, teams, sports, programs, and communities.

