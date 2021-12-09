108 More Professionals Earn Regulatory Affairs Certification (RAC)

Rockville, MD, USA, Dec. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Regulatory Affairs Professionals Society (RAPS) today announced that 108 professionals passed the Regulatory Affairs Certification (RAC) exams in the summer exam window, which occurred in July and August 2021. Passing the exam confers the RAC-Drugs and RAC-Devices credentials, the leading credentials for regulatory professionals in the healthcare product sector. There are currently more than 5,000 professionals around the world who hold the RAC credentials.
The RAC exams are rigorous and in order to pass, one must demonstrate not only knowledge of healthcare product regulations, but also the analytical and critical thinking skills to apply them in a variety of scenarios. There are two different RAC exams. The RAC-Drugs exam covers regulations pertaining to pharmaceutical and biologic products, and the RAC-Devices exam covers regulations governing medical devices and technology.
“Congratulations to everyone who passed these challenging exams,” said RAPS Interim Executive Director Bill McMoil. “Earning the RAC credential takes dedication, preparation and a keen ability to navigate through complexity and uncertainty. It signals to employers, clients and colleagues that you are knowledgeable, capable and committed to regulatory excellence.”
RAC-credentialed professionals are among the current and rising leaders in the regulatory profession. To maintain the credential, RAC holders must recertify every three years by demonstrating continuous learning, professional development, regulatory leadership, and an overall ongoing commitment to the profession.
Applications are now being accepted for the RAC spring window from 21 March–29 April 2022. The deadline to apply is 24 February. For more information, visit RAPS.org/rac.
Following is the complete list of those who earned the RAC credentials during summer 2021:
RAC-Devices
Annie Abraham
Hanna Aucoin
Nana Banafo
Gnaneswar Bangaru
Melissa Barnard
Ramanjot Bhatia
Rob Booth
Mitchell Boynton
Carlos Bullock
Logan Butt
Marybeth Carson
Long Chen
Teresa Cherry
Kyoung-A Cho
Jeffrey Churchill
Clara Coutiere
Vidita Desai
Oyinkan Donaldson
Juliana Gouveia
Jun Ha
Sang Han
Brenda Holmen
Tiffany Hsueh
Emily Hunter
Bindu Jacob
Parveen Jain
Kuo Jiao
Luis Jimenez
Siri Katuri
Seema Khadye
Gloria Ku
Jonathan Kukowski
Isabelle Lang-Zwosta
Shanshan Liu
Yekun Liu
Toni Lucero Aurelio
Anthony Maahs
Lawrence Maddela
Katelyn Manning
Alyssa Manno
Mercedes Massana
Claire Murphy
Tarun Nekkenti
Kelly Nelson
Claire Norton
Diunase Nso Keshu
Bradley Osborne
Divya Palan
Ramesh Pathak
Jihyeon Seo
Rem Siekmann
Jessica Singelais
Michael Smith
Niya Su
Vicky Tao
Michelle Thu Thao Thi To
Arvita Tripati
Jay Vaishnav
Meenakshi Verma
Bruce Waldon
Dana Weber
Jessica Wong
Yan Wu
Qi Yang
Yuan Yue
RAC-Drugs
Richard Abate
Tosin Adelakun
Yanina Aisen
Nezima Allie
Marianne Astic
Amit Chougule
Tracy Cutler
Carrie Dearing
Anuradha Deshmukh
Zedong Dong
Camillus Ezeike
Jonathan Fong
Nilofar Gogda
Jessica Grant
Karen Grinnen
Anshul Gupte
Mira Han
Christine Hardwick
Terry Hauser
Matilda Heron
Matthew Hight
Vannoroth Imm
Rebecca Imperial
Karen Ireland
Olesya Jaganathan
Namgyu Kim
Parimal Limburkar
Niamh Lloyd
Hsin-Tze Lu
Hai Miao
Rachel Morrison
Pankajkumar Mungara
Suemin Park
Mina Shokralla
Maninderjeet Singh
Huachun Teng
Jeanette Towles
Angela Turner
Danilo Uvalin
Dan Wang
Katherine Won
Jihyun Yu
Pan Zhou
About RAPS
The Regulatory Affairs Professionals Society (RAPS) is the largest global organization of and for those involved with the regulation of healthcare and related products, including medical devices, pharmaceuticals, biologics and nutritional products. Founded in 1976, RAPS helped establish the regulatory profession and continues to actively support the professional and lead the profession as a neutral, non-lobbying nonprofit organization. RAPS offers education and training, professional standards, publications, research, knowledge sharing, networking, career development opportunities and other valuable resources, including Regulatory Affairs Certification (RAC), the only post-academic professional credential to recognize regulatory excellence. RAPS is headquartered in suburban Washington, DC, with chapters and affiliates worldwide. www.RAPS.org
###
Attachment