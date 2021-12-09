108 More Professionals Earn Regulatory Affairs Certification (RAC)

Rockville, MD, USA, Dec. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Regulatory Affairs Professionals Society (RAPS) today announced that 108 professionals passed the Regulatory Affairs Certification (RAC) exams in the summer exam window, which occurred in July and August 2021. Passing the exam confers the RAC-Drugs and RAC-Devices credentials, the leading credentials for regulatory professionals in the healthcare product sector. There are currently more than 5,000 professionals around the world who hold the RAC credentials.

The RAC exams are rigorous and in order to pass, one must demonstrate not only knowledge of healthcare product regulations, but also the analytical and critical thinking skills to apply them in a variety of scenarios. There are two different RAC exams. The RAC-Drugs exam covers regulations pertaining to pharmaceutical and biologic products, and the RAC-Devices exam covers regulations governing medical devices and technology.

“Congratulations to everyone who passed these challenging exams,” said RAPS Interim Executive Director Bill McMoil. “Earning the RAC credential takes dedication, preparation and a keen ability to navigate through complexity and uncertainty. It signals to employers, clients and colleagues that you are knowledgeable, capable and committed to regulatory excellence.”

RAC-credentialed professionals are among the current and rising leaders in the regulatory profession. To maintain the credential, RAC holders must recertify every three years by demonstrating continuous learning, professional development, regulatory leadership, and an overall ongoing commitment to the profession.

Applications are now being accepted for the RAC spring window from 21 March–29 April 2022. The deadline to apply is 24 February. For more information, visit RAPS.org/rac.

Following is the complete list of those who earned the RAC credentials during summer 2021:

RAC-Devices

RAC-Drugs

About RAPS

The Regulatory Affairs Professionals Society (RAPS) is the largest global organization of and for those involved with the regulation of healthcare and related products, including medical devices, pharmaceuticals, biologics and nutritional products. Founded in 1976, RAPS helped establish the regulatory profession and continues to actively support the professional and lead the profession as a neutral, non-lobbying nonprofit organization. RAPS offers education and training, professional standards, publications, research, knowledge sharing, networking, career development opportunities and other valuable resources, including Regulatory Affairs Certification (RAC), the only post-academic professional credential to recognize regulatory excellence. RAPS is headquartered in suburban Washington, DC, with chapters and affiliates worldwide. www.RAPS.org

