Andrew McCulloch Joins CareOregon Board of Directors

Portland, Ore., Dec. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, CareOregon announced that Andrew McCulloch has joined its Board of Directors. McCulloch brings more than three decades of senior leadership experience working across the healthcare sector.

“We are thrilled to have Andy join the Board,” said Eric C. Hunter, CareOregon CEO. “His knowledge of this sector is unparalleled. I appreciate his deep understanding of the healthcare landscape and economic development needs statewide. As CareOregon works to address issues impacting individual and community health, having voices like Andy’s at our table will help propel us forward.”

McCulloch brings executive experience having served in various leadership roles including the Regional President of the Kaiser Foundation Health Plan and Hospitals of the Northwest for more than a decade where he also served as a member of Kaiser Permanente’s National Executive Team. With McCulloch at the helm, the organization received the highest ratings for quality, performance, and member satisfaction, while also offering the most affordable health plan for individuals in the marketplace.

“I’m delighted to join the CareOregon team and support their mission of creating quality and equity in individual and community health,” said Andrew McCulloch.

In addition to his experience working in healthcare, McCulloch has served on the boards of the Oregon Business Council, Health Share of Oregon, Kaiser Permanente Dental Plan, and Oregon Medicaid Insurance Pool, among others.

McCulloch completed his Bachelor of Arts at Wesleyan University and his Master of Healthcare Administration from the University of Minnesota, School of Public Health.

