SPIRIT OF TEXAS ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors of its Investigation of the Sale of STXB and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Dec. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, reminds investors of its investigation into whether the officers or directors of Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: STXB) breached their fiduciary duties or violated the federal securities laws in connection with the company’s acquisition by Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ: SFNC).



On November 19, 2021, Spirit announced that it had entered into an agreement to be acquired by Simmons in a deal worth approximately $581 million. Pursuant to the merger agreement, Spirit stockholders will receive, in the aggregate, 18,325,000 shares of common stock, while holders of Spirit stock options and warrants will receive cash. The deal is scheduled to close in the second quarter of 2022.

Bragar Eagel & Squire is concerned that Spirit’s board of directors oversaw an unfair process and ultimately agreed to an inadequate merger agreement. Accordingly, the firm is investigating all relevant aspects of the deal and is committed to securing the best result possible for Spirit’s stockholders.

