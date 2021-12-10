Cloud Security Market Worldwide Industry Share, Size, Gross Margin, Trend, Future Demand, Analysis by Top Leading Player and Forecast Till 2027

Pune, India, Dec. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global cloud security market size is projected to reach USD 1,545.6 million by the end of 2027. Recent technological advances in tools that allow the integration of real-time cloud platforms will have a positive impact on market growth. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Cloud Security Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Application (Identity and Access Management, Email and Web Security, Data Encryption and Prevention, Threat Intelligence, Monitoring and Prevention, and Others), By Security Type (Workload Security, Network Security, Platform Security, Application Security, Endpoint Security, and Others), By Enterprise (Large Enterprises, SMEs), By Deployment (Public, Hybrid, Private), By End-User (IT and Telecom, BFSI, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Manufacturing, Retail, Government, Energy and Utilities, Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027,” the market was worth USD 578.4 million in 2019 and will exhibit a CAGR of 13.2% during the forecast period 2020-2027.

Cloud Security Market Share Report Scope and segmentation:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2020 to 2027 Forecast Period 2020 to 2027 CAGR 13.2% 2027 Value Projection USD 578.4 Million Base Year 2019 Market Size in 2019 USD 1545.6 Million Historical Data for 2016 to 2018 No. of Pages 160 Segments covered Application; Security Type; Enterprise; Deployment and End User Growth Drivers Increasing Number of Company Mergers will have a Positive Impact on Market Growth North America to Emerge Dominant in the Global Market; Massive R&D Spending has Yielded Several Innovative Software Products



Pitfalls & Challenges Inconsistent Network Connection Issues and Lack of Proper Cloud Standard to Impede Market Growth





Cloud security is essential for securing any form of data that is either transferred through cloud gateways or stored on cloud platforms. Accounting for the increasing adoption of cloud servers across the world, there is a subsequent need for efficient security tools. The increasing internet penetration has had a huge impact on the growth of the overall cloud security market in recent years and recent technological advances will give the platform for vendors across the world. The availability of low-cost as well as free cloud platforms have contributed to the growing adoption in several countries across the world. The increasing investments in security and reliability of data transmission over clouds will bode well for the growth of the global market in the foreseeable future.

A surge in Product Demand During the Covid-19 Pandemic will Emerge in Favor of Market Growth

The recent coronavirus outbreak has had a daunting impact on several industries across the world. With most companies suffering economically, the efforts taken to curb the spread of the disease will add to the woes. Having said that, it has been a contrasting case for online vendors. As most companies are looking to operate through online platforms, the demand for cloud tools has gone up significantly in the past few months. The increasing adoption of cloud platforms will subsequently create several growth opportunities for the companies operating in the global cloud security market in the coming years.

Increasing Number of Company Mergers will have a Positive Impact on Market Growth

The report encompasses several factors that have contributed to the growth of the overall market in recent years. Among all factors, the increasing number of company mergers and acquisitions has made the highest impact on market growth. Due to healthy market competition, companies are looking to adopt newer strategies with the aim of expanding acquire a wider global consumer base. In October 2019, Trend Micro Incorporated announced that it has completed the acquisition of Cloud Conformity, Inc. The company announced that it has acquired the company for around $70 million, a sum that is indicative of the potential of cloud security across the world. Through this acquisition, the company will look to enhance its offerings in the cloud security space and subsequently acquire a wider consumer base on a global scale.

North America to Emerge Dominant in the Global Market; Massive R&D Spending has Yielded Several Innovative Software Products

The report analyses the ongoing market trends across five major regions, including North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Among all regions, the market in North America is projected to emerge dominant in the coming years. The high capital expenditures in the regional IT sector have created a huge platform for the companies operating in this region. The increasing investments in R&D of software-based products have resulted in increased adoption of cloud-based platforms. Additionally, the presence of several IT companies, especially in the United States, will also contribute to the growth of the regional market. As of 2019, the Cloud Security market in North America was worth USD 188.3 million, and this value is projected to rise at a considerable pace in the coming years.

Industry Developments:

October 2019– McAfee Inc., announced the launch of McAfee MVISION Insights, a product that will help organizations move towards a proactive action-oriented security approach by identifying threats.

