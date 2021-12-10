Introducing Baby Blobs – The FIRST interactive NFT collection on Solana

Maharashtra,India, Dec. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The team at Blobnimation is proud to present Bably Blobs, the first ever interactive HTML-based NFTs on Solana. These Baby Blobs have multiple interactive features such as squishing the balls of fun, face movement as per your cursor movement and making it jump. New extra features will be added for buyers in the near future.

Blobnimation – The developers of Baby Blobs believe in offering the best. Having that said, the creators went one step further and designed the NFT interactive through HTML. Users are allowed to play with the baby blobs with mouse cursor, squish it and make them bounce.

Blob Rarity – Baby Blobs are divided into 4 tiers, each representing the rarity of the Baby Blob artwork.

Tier 1: A simple background with a non-patterned or gradient blob.

Tier 2: Patterned background with a patterned or textured blob.

Tier 3: A unique hand-drawn blob and its variations with a hand-drawn background that compliments the blob.

Tier 4: Unique one-of-a-kind blob and a unique one-of-a-kind background that is specific to that blob alone.

Baby Blobs debuted on Solana, one of the fastest-growing blockchains in the cryptocurrency market, being able to process over 50,000 transactions per second. To top it off, Baby Blobs is the first interactive NFT in Solana history. Imagine having the first coin ever made, the first car, the first painting, or even the first computer. Solana is one of the fastest-growing cryptocurrencies and Baby Blobs has created history by being the first to introduce themselves in its market as something that engages you.

Blobartwork –150 unique backgrounds, 1000 different bases, and 60 distinctive faces ensure that each is special enough for each individual and avoid from duplicates. With its unique creation, collectors will own rare Blob NFTs at a great value. Not only that, collectors are also able to interact and play with the blob as they grow and mature.

Blob Validity – An amazing company called FTX exclusively launched Baby Blobs on their mint day, bagging them before any other company could make an offer. Various NFT influencers and the CEO of FTX have tweeted about the purchase, and their own exclusive Blobs. A successful charity campaign was executed, with an exclusive Baby Blob being auctioned.

There were multiple measures taken into account when creating Baby Blobs. The project was carefully design so that collectors can interact and play with it or even hold it as an investment over time. Though they faced multiple issue during their mint and created a bad buzz, the team quickly took an overturn and continue to develop the product and cater needs.

The Developers have decided to pause the minting, bring in more interactive features, and introduce background stories. Community relations may not be the top priority to a lot of NFT artists or developers, but the Baby Blobs team is here to flourish with those who mint a piece of crypto history, and most importantly, they're here to listen.

For those who have been lucky enough to mint a few Baby Blobs before the mint pause, congratulations will be in order as they grow over time, and for those who decided to continue with digital artwork, flora, fauna, or primates, give Baby Blobs a try, they'll grow with you.

Media details;

Website: https://babyblobs.art/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/babyblobs



