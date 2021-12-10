Touchscreen TL6 from OneScreen Simplifies Teaching and Teamwork

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The TL6 boils down the latest advances in smartboard technology into a low-priced, simplified touchscreen for teaching and teamwork.

Today, OneScreen introduced the TL6 - the back-to-basics Touchscreen favored by busy teachers and teams. The TL6 was designed to keep costs low and distractions at bay by concentrating on just the tools that users request most, including:

Simplified tools to take notes on any media

High-speed streaming for up to 9 devices

Recording & sharing functions built-in

3 size options

Kevin Wong, OneScreen VP of Sales, explained why demand has been so high for the TL6, “Anytime things get too complicated in the tech world, a company comes along that uncomplicates them fast. Our education customers told us, ‘Forget the bells and whistles. Just help my students learn.’ Simple right? But the true complexity lies in making technology simple enough that anyone can walk up and use it on the spot. That’s the TL6.”

The theme of ‘simple technology for everyone’ has distinguished OneScreen in the market with offerings such as free, unlimited help and training on all OneScreen devices.

“Nothing should stand in the way of a great lesson or a great presentation,” said OneScreen CEO Sufian Munir. “Technology that doesn’t improve the lives of people is nothing more than a gadget. That is not why we are here. We listen carefully to buyers and treat them as true collaborators in designing a better future. The TL6 is the next step in our goal of creating the kind of technology people would build if they could.”

Balancing versatility with simplicity, the TL6 solves this puzzle by being infinitely variable. Download any app in the Google Play store to expand TL6 functionality as needed.

About OneScreen

About OneScreen

OneScreen is a complete smart school technology provider with expertise in video collaboration and AI. For over a decade, OneScreen has led the market with advances in A/V, collaboration and EdTech. From the classroom to the conference room, OneScreen builds smarter, more secure, solutions - smartscreens, software, AI cameras and more. Based in San Diego, CA, OneScreen also maintains offices in Canada, Mexico, Pakistan, Colombia, and the UAE.