Online Master’s In Business Analytics Supports First-Party Data Reliance

NEW YORK, USA, Dec. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the World Economic Forum, analytical thinking and innovation are the most sought-after skills in today’s global marketplace, and more than half of the nation’s employees will need reskilling by 2025. As digital transformation accelerates, organizations require professionals who can identify opportunities through analyzing data.

One example driving this demand is the need for companies to have a first-party data strategy amid privacy concerns and new regulations. Earlier this year, Google (who maintains 90 percent of the world’s search engine market) announced it would be phasing out third-party cookies on Chrome browsers by 2023. This move follows similar privacy-first initiatives implemented by Safari and Firefox previously.

Online cookies: What are they?

Cookies are information saved by your web browser. When you visit a website, it places a cookie on your web browser to recognize your device in the future. First-party cookies are placed on a user’s device by the website they are visiting. Third-party cookies are set by a third party outside the website they are viewing.

For years, brands have been using third-party cookies to track website visitors, improve user experience, and collect data that helps them target ads to the right audiences. Forward-thinking organizations realize we are moving to a cookieless future and are hiring data experts to transform the information they collect first hand.

St. Bonaventure’s online Master of Science in Business Analytics program explores the changes companies are making right now to support privacy. Students gain hands-on experience with major analytical tools and technologies like SQL, Python, and Tableau. Graduates can apply business analytics tools and software to datasets and solve complex business challenges, such as the shift away from third-party data.

St Bonaventure University is devoted to the Franciscan values of compassion, wisdom, and integrity, which flow through to the business analytics online master’s program by offering students an ethical framework to approach data. Delivered entirely online, students can balance existing commitments by logging in anywhere, at any time. They can tailor their degree by taking various electives like finance, communication, leadership, cybersecurity, marketing, and more. The program is competitively priced and strategically designed to prepare students for in-demand roles working with big data.

