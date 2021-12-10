Boris Johnson, S. Jaishankar, Nivruti Rai, and More to Speak at Carnegie India's 2021 Global Technology Summit

NEW DELHI, India, Dec. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- From December 14-16, 2021, Carnegie India will co-host the 6th edition of its annual flagship event, the Global Technology Summit (GTS) with the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India, themed Global Meets Local.



The three-day event will convene world decision-makers, experts, and practitioners from all over the world to discuss topics such as encryption, vaccine supply chains, data protection, fintech, innovation for sustainable development, the QUAD, cryptocurrency, and much more. All the conversations happening at the Summit can be accessed free of cost by registering on GTS2021.COM.

The growing list of 100+ notable speakers include:

Boris Johnson, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom

S. Jaishankar, External Affairs Minister of India

Katherine Charlet, Director, Data Governance, Google

Abhijit Bose, Head of India, Whatsapp

Ajay Kumar, Defence Secretary of India

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Executive Chairperson, Biocon

Ajit Mohan, Vice President and Managing Director, India, Meta

Rajesh Bansal, Chief Executive Officer, RBI Innovation Hub

Nivruti Rai, Country Head, Intel India and Vice President, Intel Foundry Services, Intel Corporation

Akhil Gupta, Vice Chairman, Bharti Enterprises

Indrani Bagchi, Associate and Diplomatic Editor, Times of India

Miriam Wimmer, Director, Brazilian Data Protection Authority, ANPD

Melinda Claybaugh, Privacy Policy Director-Legislation, Meta

Keyzom Ngodup Massally, Senior Advisor, Chief Digital Office, UNDP

Cédric O, Minister of State for Digital Transition and Electronic Communication, France

V. Muraleedharan, Minister of State for External Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs, Government of India

Tarun Chhabra, Special Assistant to the President of the United States and Senior Director for Technology and National Security, National Security Council, the White House

Meenakashi Lekhi, Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture, Government of India

Rajkumar Ranjan Singh, Minister of State for External Affairs and Education, Government of India

Nguyen Huy Dung, Deputy Minister of Information and Communications, Government of Vietnam

Christian Klein, Chief Executive Officer, SAP

Arundhati Bhattacharya, Chief Executive Officer and Chairperson, Salesforce

Salil Parekh, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Infosys

Marshall Erwin, Chief Security Officer, Mozilla

Mahima Datla, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Vaccines and Branded Formulations, Biological E. Limited

Manish Gupta, Director of Google Research, India

And many other distinguished speakers.

The latest agenda for the Summit is available here.

All public sessions will be broadcast live on GTS2021.COM, with conversations running throughout the three days from December 14, 9:55 am IST up to December 16, 7:30 pm IST. Attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions during the live broadcast, and all conversations will be available to watch afterward on Carnegie India's YouTube page and the GTS 2021 website. Join the conversation on social media with #GlobalTechSummit and follow Carnegie India on Twitter @CarnegieIndia.

