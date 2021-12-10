Ftribe Fighters: Conquer the battlefield, and explore the game world using AR and VR technology!

Introduction



Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, Dec. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ftribe Company Limited - Ftribe Fighters (F2) is a free-to-play, Multiplayer Online Battle Arena (MOBA) game designed for mobile platforms, implementing console-quality graphics, play-to-earn token economics, Augmented Reality, and Virtual Reality (AR/VR) functionalities. At Ftribe Games, the development team hopes to reach a worldwide audience, with the first step being the launch of its first IDO in December 2021.

Ftribe Fighters and Fast Facts

Date of IDO: December, 2021

IDO Launchpads: DAO Maker, GameFi, Red Kite, Roseon

Participating token: $F2C

Modern world with a satisfying experience (synopsis)

The game’s story takes place in the far future, where human technologies have advanced beyond the Space Age, mastering interstellar travel with ease. Proud of its ascension and now having the ability to bend the laws of physics to their will, the almighty human race seems almost unstoppable in its expansion.

However, all of these achievements come at a cost. As the conquest of space quickly drains Earth’s natural resources, key factions find themselves in a state of constant warfare for resource control. Consequently, the inhabitants of their home planet are forced to either slowly die from fallout or join these factions, operating as autonomous tribes, each with their own way of governance, enforced by a leader whom they entrust to save the world from total annihilation.

Each faction came up with its own unique way of exploiting the remaining resources of the planet to their advantage, from advanced production infrastructure to super-weapons. As a testament to its never-ending conflict for power, the world’s surface is reduced to a barren wasteland, with hardly any trace of civilization left to uncover.

While having an intriguing game story, Ftribe Fighters also adds AR/VR functionalities in order to provide an immersive, genuine user experience. Players will have the option to experience state-of-the-art gameplay, view in-game characters, and items, all represented through a combination of sophisticated 3D graphics, sounds, and colors.

Have fun and earn money (gameplay)

According to Ftribe Games' release schedule, they currently have one game mode available (Battle Royale) and are planning to release two new game modes (Control Point and Defend the Monument) in upcoming updates.

The Battle Royale mode allows players to participate in a 16-player deathmatch where the last man standing will be crowned the victor. With the game's current build, it is possible to only queue up alone (solo). Game parties of two (Duo), four (Squad), and upgrades to server capacity will be made available to the audience upon future releases.

A diverse, ever-expanding inventory of items will be available for the players to earn and equip during matches. Weapons, wearables, and accessories will be represented as F2 NFTs, giving players an option to trade their equipment in the marketplace or sell it for money. Each item is unique and classified by the player’s character gender and level of rarity, meaning that some items won’t be transferable between characters of different genders, but can be upgraded to a higher rarity, gaining extra stats and maximizing their chance to turn the tide of battle.

Players will be eligible to earn F2C tokens and in-game currency by joining matches. Unlike other games, Ftribe Fighters has its own DeFi Platform, operating as a bank. Users can stake and farm F2C and FMC tokens, in-game currency, and have the option to exchange them for items/rewards/money, or to upgrade their current in-game items.

In addition to the game’s complex gameplay and tokenomics, Ftribe Games will be introducing a ranking system in hopes of encouraging a competitive atmosphere among their playerbase. Top-ranking players will receive increasingly bigger rewards at the end of each day, week, month, and year. Seasonal events are also planned to be released throughout the year, rewarding loyal users with recurring special drops!

Closing statement

In the current phase, Ftribe Games' team has completed the development of core gameplay, the design of game characters, items, and the VR marketplace. Their objective for Q4, 2021 and Q1, 2022 consists of the launch of Ftribe Fighters, marking the beginning of the journey. This will be followed by the NFT sale of game characters and boxes. They will also be giving the audience a demonstration of the AR functionality as well. The launch is expected to bring fresh air into the cryptocurrency world and is supported by a seasoned team with years of experience in the blockchain, IoT, and gaming industries.

Learn more about Ftribe Fighters at:

Website: https://f2nft.games/vi

Contact information: info@ftribe.games

Attachments