Antti Aarnio appointed President and CEO of SATO Corporation, new members to join Corporate Management Group

English Finnish

SATO Corporation

Stock exchange release, 10 December 2021 at 8:30 am

SATO Corporation’s Board of Directors has appointed Antti Aarnio, 49, MSc (Tech.) as SATO President and CEO from 1 January 2022. Aarnio has served as acting President and CEO since December 2020.



In addition, the Board of Directors has appointed three new members to the Corporate Management Group.



Elina Vaurasalo, MSc, has been appointed SATO EVP for Rental Housing Business and member of the Corporate Management Group from 1 January 2022. She will report to President and CEO Antti Aarnio. Vaurasalo has been SATO’s Service Director since 2017.



Also appointed to the Corporate Management Group are Arto Aalto, BSc (Construction Engineering), EVP, Investments, and Janne Ojalehto, MBA, Chief Commercial Officer.

Members of SATO Corporation’s Corporate Management Group from 1 January 2022:

Antti Aarnio, President and CEO

Arto Aalto, EVP, Investments

Markku Honkasalo, Chief Financial Officer

Janne Ojalehto, Chief Commercial Officer

Elina Vaurasalo, EVP, Rental Housing Business

For more information please contact:



SATO Corporation



Erik Selin, Chair, Board of Directors, phone: +46 31 10 95 92

Antti Aarnio, President and CEO, phone: +358 40 164 7052

www.sato.fi

DISTRIBUTION: NASDAQ Helsinki Ltd, Euronext Dublin, main media, www.sato.fi



SATO is one of Finland's leading rental housing providers. SATO aims to offer a comprehensive choice of rental housing and an excellent customer experience. At year-end 2020, SATO owned close to 26,800 apartments in Finland's largest growth centres and in St. Petersburg.



We promote sustainable development and initiative through our operations and work in open interaction with our stakeholders to generate added value. We operate profitably and with a long-term view. We increase the value of our housing stock through investments, divestments and repairs.



SATO Group's net sales in 2020 were EUR 303.4 million, operating profit EUR 179.6 million and profit before taxes EUR 129.5 million. The value of SATO's investment properties is roughly EUR 4.8 billion