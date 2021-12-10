Directorate change

Admiral Group Plc (“Admiral”)
10 December 2021
In compliance with Listing Rule 9.6.11 (3), Admiral announces that with effect from 1 January 2022, Jean Park, non-executive director of Admiral, will join the Nomination and Governance Committee as a member. Membership of the Committee will be: Annette Court (Chair), Justine Roberts and Jean Park. For further information please contact:
Marisja Kocznur, Investor Relations (investorrelationsteam@admiralgroup.co.uk)
FTI Consulting
Edward Berry – 020 3727 1046
Tom Blackwell – 020 3727 1051
Admiral Group plc
LEI: 213800FGVM7Z9EJB2685