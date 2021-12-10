Bekaert - Purchase and sale of shares in the context of the liquidity agreement

English Dutch French

Purchase and sale of shares in the context of the liquidity agreement

Period from 2 December 2021 to 8 December 2021

In the context of the liquidity agreement entered into by Bekaert with Kepler Cheuvreux on 2 September 2021 (see press release of 3 September 2021 ), Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 28 400 shares during the period from 2 December 2021 to 8 December 2021 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 32 434 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 2 December 2021 to 8 December 2021:





Purchase of shares



Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 2 December 2021 9 800 36.09 36.28 35.88 353 682 3 December 2021 9 000 36.84 37.28 36.40 331 560 6 December 2021 3 800 36.20 36.38 36.04 137 560 7 December 2021 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 8 December 2021 5 800 37.37 37.58 37.10 216 746 Total 28 400 - - - 1 039 548









Sale of shares



Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 2 December 2021 8 179 36.26 36.46 36.10 296 571 3 December 2021 10 155 37.92 37.92 37.92 385 078 6 December 2021 3 400 36.40 36.80 36.20 123 760 7 December 2021 9 801 37.51 37.80 37.00 367 636 8 December 2021 899 37.62 37.78 37.50 33 820 Total 32 434 - - - 1 206 864

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 73 213 shares. On 8 December 2021 after closing of the market, Bekaert owns 3 222 573 own shares out of 60 446 061 issued shares (or 5.33 % of all outstanding shares).





