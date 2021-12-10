Bekaert - Purchase and sale of shares in the context of the liquidity agreement

Purchase and sale of shares in the context of the liquidity agreement
Period from 2 December 2021 to 8 December 2021
In the context of the liquidity agreement entered into by Bekaert with Kepler Cheuvreux on 2 September 2021 (see press release of 3 September 2021), Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 28 400 shares during the period from 2 December 2021 to 8 December 2021 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 32 434 shares on Euronext Brussels.
The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 2 December 2021 to 8 December 2021:
|
Purchase of shares
|Date
|Number of Shares
|Average Price (€)
|Highest Price (€)
|Lowest Price (€)
|Total Amount (€)
|2 December 2021
|9 800
|36.09
|36.28
|35.88
|353 682
|3 December 2021
|9 000
|36.84
|37.28
|36.40
|331 560
|6 December 2021
|3 800
|36.20
|36.38
|36.04
|137 560
|7 December 2021
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0
|8 December 2021
|5 800
|37.37
|37.58
|37.10
|216 746
|Total
|28 400
|-
|-
|-
|1 039 548
|
Sale of shares
|Date
|Number of Shares
|Average Price (€)
|Highest Price (€)
|Lowest Price (€)
|Total Amount (€)
|2 December 2021
|8 179
|36.26
|36.46
|36.10
|296 571
|3 December 2021
|10 155
|37.92
|37.92
|37.92
|385 078
|6 December 2021
|3 400
|36.40
|36.80
|36.20
|123 760
|7 December 2021
|9 801
|37.51
|37.80
|37.00
|367 636
|8 December 2021
|899
|37.62
|37.78
|37.50
|33 820
|Total
|32 434
|-
|-
|-
|1 206 864
The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 73 213 shares. On 8 December 2021 after closing of the market, Bekaert owns 3 222 573 own shares out of 60 446 061 issued shares (or 5.33 % of all outstanding shares).
