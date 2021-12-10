Encryption Software Market to Increase Rapidly; Growing Popularity of Cloud Technology and Internet of things (IoT) to Contribute Impetus, states Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, India, Dec. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global encryption software Market size is expected to reach USD 24.94 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 14.1% during the forecast period. The increasing number of data breaches, data security threats, and cyberattacks in organizations will enable speedy expansion of the market, states Fortune Business Insights, in a report, titled “Encryption Software Market Size, Share & Covid-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (Software, Services), By Application (Disk Encryption, Database Encryption, Cloud Encryption, Folder Encryption, and Others), By Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises, Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs)), By Deployment Model (On-Premises, Cloud), By Industry Vertical (IT and Telecommunications, Banking, Finance, Security and Insurance (BFSI), Healthcare and Life Sciences, Manufacturing, Retail, Government, Energy and Utilities, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027.” The market size stood at USD 8.82 billion in 2019.

The Report Lists the Key Companies in the Encryption Software Market

IBM Corporation (New York, United States)

Symantec Corporation (Arizona, United States)

Thales Group (La Défense, France)

Microsoft Corporation (Washington, United States)

Trend Micro Incorporated (Tokyo, Japan)

Dell Technologies, Inc. (Texas, United States)

Sophos Ltd. (Abingdon, United Kingdom)

Check Point Software Technologies (Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel)

McAfee, Inc. (California, United States)

WinMagic (Ontario, Canada)

Bitdefender (Bucharest, Romania)

CipherCloud (California, United States)

ESET (Bratislava, Slovakia)

Zettaset, Inc. (California, United States)

Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2020 to 2027 Forecast Period 2020 to 2027 CAGR 14.1% 2027 Value Projection USD 24.94 Billion Base Year 2019 Market Size in 2019 USD 8.82 Billion Historical Data for 2016 to 2018 No. of Pages 120 Segments covered Size, Share, Component, Geography Growth Drivers Surging Demand for Encryption Solutions to Accelerate Growth amid COVID-19 Pandemic Increasing trend for Encryption Software for Data Security and Privacy to Incite Development Rising Incidences of Data Breaches to Spur Lucrative Business Opportunities Pitfalls & Challenges Use of Pirated and Open-Source Encryption Solutions to Impede Market Growth

The coronavirus incident has caused massive loss and disruption to various industries across the globe.

We are making endless efforts to uplift businesses in this crucial need of the hour. Our expertise and experience can offer enormous benefits to help regain during this global pandemic.

The report on the encryption software market includes:

Exceptional insights into the market

Meticulous scrutiny of the segments

Recent developments and drivers

Vital information about key players

Dominant regions

COVID-19 impact

Market Driver :

Surging Data and Security Breaches to Spur Business Opportunities

The growing number of data and security breaches is expected to bolster the healthy growth of the market. For instance, in June 2020, Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada (CPA) witnessed a cyber-attack that resulted in a loss of personal information of over 329,000 stakeholders and members. The need for data protection policies and technologies to secure critical data and support smooth data processing will promote the growth of the market. The increasing inclination towards encryption software as a key defensive measure against data and security breaches can have an excellent impact on the market. Cryptographic security controls systems, safeguards databases and reduces cyber threats. Also, data generated by digital channels, cloud technology, and the internet of things (IoT) will subsequently spur the need for data privacy solutions in the forthcoming years.

Application of Data Solutions to Aid Development Amid Coronavirus

The increasing use of remote access technologies has augmented the chances for cybersecurity breaches and IT outages, which, in turn, will enable the growth of the market during coronavirus. The surging IT activities and digitalization have consequently increased risks for cyber hacks. The growing incidence of malware attacks, phishing attacks, and ransomware attacks owing to work from culture will further spur opportunities for the market amid coronavirus. Besides, the increasing knowledge about securing the database and private networks will fuel demand for encryption solutions in the near future.

Regional Analysis :

Increasing Internet Penetration to Augment Growth in North America

The market in North America is expected to hold the largest share in the global market owing to the increasing adoption of encryption solutions. The penetration of the internet is expected to further aid the speedy expansion of the market in North America. The importance of data protection owing to the expanding mobile wireless networks will further boost the growth of the market in the region. According to Interstate Technology & Regulatory Council (ITRC), the estimated number of data breaches witnesses by enterprises in the United States has grown from 1473 breaches in 2019 to 614 breaches in 2013. Also, the stringent regulations coupled with existing software companies are expected to contribute to the growth of the market in North America.

Key Development :

July 2020: Thales Group, a leading security solution provider introduced a centralized key management platform CipherTrust Manager. CipherTrust Manager enables enterprises to manage encryption lifecycle and policies independent of data repositories.

Major Table of Contents:

Introduction Definition, By Segment Research Methodology/Approach Data Sources

Key Takeaways

Market Dynamics Macro and Micro Economic Indicators Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Trends Impact of COVID-19 Short-term Impact Long-term Impact

Competition Landscape Business Strategies Adopted by Key Players Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players PESTLE Analysis Porter’s Five Force Analysis Supply chain Analysis

Global Encryption Software Key Players Market Share Insights and Analysis, 2019

Key Market Insights and Strategic Recommendations

Primary Interviewee’s Key Responses

Companies Profiled (Covered for key 10 players only) Overview Key Management Headquarters etc. Offerings/Business Segments Key Details (Key details are subjected to data availability in public domain and/or on paid databases) Employee Size Key Financials Past and Current Revenue Gross Margin Geographical Share Business Segment Share Recent Developments



TOC Continued…!

