INVL Baltic Farmland investor's calendar for 2022

INVL Baltic Farmland plans to publish information to investors in 2022 in accordance with the following calendar:

28 February 2022 – audited financial reports and annual report;

10 May 2022 - preliminary operating results and factsheet for 3 months of 2022;

26 July 2022 - semi-annual report of 2022;

8 November 2022 - preliminary operating results and factsheet for 9 months of 2022.