The consolidated sales for November 2021 amounted to 17.40 million EUR – 80.3% increase comparing to November 2020. The sales of the Group for period January – November 2021 amounted to 138.88 million EUR – 26.5% increase comparing to the same period last year.

Vilija Milaseviciute

Economics and finance director

Phone: +370 441 55 102