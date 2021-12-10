INVL Baltic Real Estate investor's calendar for 2022

English Lithuanian

INVL Baltic Real Estate plans to publish information to investors in 2022 in accordance with the following calendar:

18 March 2022 – audited financial reports and annual report;

29 April 2022 - Net Asset Value and factsheet for 3 months of 2022;

19 August 2022 - Net Asset Value and semi–annual report of 2022;

31 October 2022 - Net Asset Value and factsheet for 9 months of 2022.