Farm Credit Announces Recipients of Inaugural Farmers on the Rise Award Program

Westminster, MD, Dec. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MidAtlantic Farm Credit recently announced the six recipients of their inaugural Farmers on the Rise program, awarding $10,000 prizes to young, beginning, small, minority, and/or veteran farmers in their territory. The following agriculturalists received this year’s honor:

Caleb and Alice Crothers of Long Green Farms Inc. in Rising Sun, Maryland

Emma Jagoz of Moon Valley Farm in Woodsboro, Maryland

Joseph and Jenell McHenry of McHenry’s Harvesting/Beef in Kennedyville, Maryland

Robert “Wesley” Jr. and Amanda Miller of Chesapeake Gold Farms in North East, Maryland

Matthew “Levi” and Bille Jo Sellers of South Mountain MicroFARM in Boonsboro, Maryland

Atiya Wells of Backyard Basecamp, Inc. in Baltimore, Maryland

“We were pleased to have received more than 60 eligible applications and were inspired by each and every one of them,” says Tom Truitt, CEO of MidAtlantic Farm Credit. “The six recipients of this year’s award were recognized based on their efforts in agriculture, financial character, leadership, community wellbeing, and environmental stewardship. The future of agriculture within our region is incredibly diverse, and we are excited to watch these producers positively impact our industry.”

The contest was open to applicants that identify with at least one of the following categories: 18 to 40 years of age, a minority farmer, a veteran farmer, run a small farm with annual gross ag income less than $250,000, or a beginning farmer with less than 10 years of farming experience.

To learn more about the program and the recipients, visit mafc.com/rise.

About MidAtlantic Farm Credit

MidAtlantic Farm Credit is an agricultural lending cooperative owned by its member‐borrowers. It provides farm loans for land, equipment, livestock and production; crop insurance; and rural home mortgages. The co-op has over 12,400 members and over $2.9 billion in loans outstanding. MidAtlantic has branches serving Delaware, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia and West Virginia. It is part of the national Farm Credit System, a network of financial cooperatives established in 1916 to provide a dependable source of credit to farmers and rural America.

