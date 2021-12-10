Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) prepares to issue senior secured bonds to further accelerate growth

Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) (the “Company”) has mandated Carnegie Investment Bank as Sole Bookrunner to arrange a series of investor meetings with credit investors to explore the conditions for the Company to issue senior secured bonds in the expected nominal amount of SEK 300,000,000. The net proceeds from the bond issue will be applied towards general corporate purposes, including investments in working capital and R&D to further accelerate growth. Subject to market conditions, the bond issue is expected to occur in the near future.



