Bioprocess Controllers and Automation Systems Market : Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2021-2030

The success of these interventions has prompted the stakeholders to upgrade the conventional biologics manufacturing equipment. As a result, the domain has witnessed several technological advancements, including the adoption of controllers and automated systems. These systems not only ensure that the processes continue to run within precise limits but also make the necessary adjustments, while minimizing the risk of human errors and improving the product quality. Additionally, these controllers and automation systems have the potential to address a number of challenges associated with traditional bioprocessing systems and offer various additional benefits, such as lowering of production and labor cost (by 20-30%), optimizing the energy consumption (by 5-30%) and increasing the overall productivity (by 10-20%).



Given the various advantages of controllers and automated systems, biopharmaceutical developers and manufacturers are steadily adopting such solutions. Moreover, the recent surge in demand for vaccines amidst the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has also prompted the biopharmaceutical companies to develop automation systems for producing drugs at a faster pace. In addition, several equipment manufacturers offering more user-friendly, controlled, and automated systems, have emerged. In fact, the field has been witnessing a lot of innovations, evident from the number of patents filed for the controllers and automation systems. These controllers and automated systems use process analytical technological tools that can be easily integrated in the bioprocessing unit to improve scalability. Stakeholders have also been focusing on making further improvements and have incorporated a variety of key features, including provisions for alerts / alarms, built-in system process control sensors, remote monitoring features, visual display, and advanced safety provisions. Owing to the rising interest of stakeholders towards technological advancement and adoption of these systems, we believe that the overall bioreactor controller and automation systems market is anticipated to witness substantial growth in the coming years.



SCOPE OF THE REPORT

The “Bioprocess Controllers and Automation Systems Market By Type of Controllers (Upstream / Downstream Controller System and Bioprocess Control Software), Scale of Operation (Preclinical / Clinical Operations and Commercial Operations), Mode of Operation (Batch, Fed-Batch and Perfusion), Compatibility with Bioprocessing Systems (Single-Use Systems, and Stainless Steel / Other Systems), and Key Geographical Regions (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World): Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2021-2030” report features an extensive study of the current landscape and the likely future potential of bioprocess controllers and automation systems, over the next decade. The study also features an in-depth analysis, highlighting the capabilities of various industry stakeholders engaged in this field. In addition to other elements, the study includes:

• A detailed assessment of the overall market landscape of bioprocess controller and automation systems (upstream controllers, downstream controller systems and bioprocess control software) based on a number of relevant parameters, such as scale of operation (lab, clinical and commercial), mode of operation (batch, fed-batch and perfusion), key features (scalability / ease to use, visual data display, remote accessibility, data processing capabilities, built-in system control sensors, expansive I/O compatibility and provisions for alarms / alerts), compatibility with the bioprocessing systems (stirred tank (glass), single use bioreactor, stirred tank (steel), fermenter, rocking motion, chromatography system, tangential flow filtration system), type of system(s) (single-use system and multi-use system) and type of processes controlled (cell cultivation, microbial fermentation, chromatography and filtration). In addition, it presents details of the companies developing bioprocess controller and automation systems, highlighting their year of establishment, company size, and geographical presence.

• A detailed competitiveness analysis of upstream controllers, downstream controller systems and process control software, taking into consideration several relevant parameters, such as the product applicability (scale of operation, processes controlled, mode of operation and stage of bioprocess) and product strength (key features, and compatibility with system).

• Tabulated profiles of the key players providing upstream controllers, downstream controller systems and process control software. Each profile includes an overview of the company, information on the financial performance (if available), product portfolio, recent developments, and an informed future outlook.

• A contemporary market trend analysis, featuring a world map representation to highlight the regional distribution of players engaged in the development of upstream controllers, downstream controller systems and bioprocess control software, along with the information on type of products offered (upstream controllers, downstream controller systems and bioprocess control software). Further, the chapter also presents (a) a heat map representation of upstream controllers, based on compatibility with bioreactor systems, scale of operation and mode of operation, (b) a grid analysis of upstream controllers, based on scale of operation, compatibility with bioreactor systems and processes controlled (c) a grid analysis of downstream controller systems, based on scale of operation, type of systems and key features, (d) an analysis of downstream controller systems, based on mode of operation and application area (e) a grid analysis of bioprocess control software, based on scale of operation, key features and processes controlled and (f) an analysis of bioprocess control software, based on scale of operation and compatibility with bioprocessing systems.

• An in-depth analysis of various patents that have been filed / granted for bioprocess controller and automation systems, till July 2021, highlighting key trends associated with these patents, across type of patents, publication year, application year, issuing authorities involved, type of organizations, emerging focus area, patent age, CPC symbols, leading patent assignees (in terms of number of patents granted / filed), patent characteristics and geography. It also includes a detailed patent benchmarking and an insightful valuation analysis.

• A detailed brand positioning analysis of the key industry players (including upstream controller developers, downstream controller system developers, and bioprocess control software developers), highlighting the current perceptions regarding their proprietary products by taking into consideration several relevant aspects, such as experience of the manufacturer, number of products offered, product diversity, and number of patents published.



One of the key objectives of the report was to understand the primary growth drivers and estimate the future size of bioprocess controller and automation systems market. Based on multiple parameters, such as overall bioprocessing equipment market, and adoption rate of automation systems, we have provided an informed estimate of the evolution of the market for the period 2021-2030. Our year-wise projections of the current and future opportunity have further been segmented on the basis of [A] type of controllers (upstream controllers, downstream controller system and bioprocess control software), [B] scale of operation (preclinical / clinical operations and commercial operations), [C] mode of operation (batch, fed-batch and perfusion), [D] compatibility with bioprocessing systems (single-use systems, and stainless steel / other systems), and [E] key geographical regions (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World). In order to account for future uncertainties and to add robustness to our model, we have provided three forecast scenarios, namely conservative, base and optimistic scenarios, representing different tracks of the industry’s growth.



The opinions and insights presented in the report are backed by a deep understanding of key insights generated from both secondary and primary research. The information presented in this study was also influenced by discussions held with senior stakeholders in this industry.



All actual figures have been sourced and analyzed from publicly available information forums and primary research discussions. Financial figures mentioned in this report are in USD, unless otherwise specified.



KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED

• Who are the leading players engaged in the development of bioprocess controller and automation systems?

• What are the different application areas where bioprocess controller and automation systems can be used?

• What are the key features of bioprocess controller and automation systems?

• How has the intellectual property landscape of bioprocess controller and automation, evolved over the years?

• What are the key trends within the bioprocess controllers and automation systems market?

• How is the current and future opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?



RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

The data presented in this report has been gathered via secondary and primary research. For all our projects, we conduct interviews with experts in the area (academia, industry, medical practice, and other associations) to solicit their opinions on emerging trends in the market. This is primarily useful for us to draw out our own opinion on how the market will evolve across different regions and technology segments. Wherever possible, the available data has been checked for accuracy from multiple sources of information.



The secondary sources of information include:

• Annual reports

• Investor presentations

• SEC filings

• Industry databases

• News releases from company websites

•Government policy documents

• Industry analysts’ views



While the focus has been on forecasting the market over the coming 10 years, the report also provides our independent view on various technological and non-commercial trends emerging in the industry. This opinion is solely based on our knowledge, research and understanding of the relevant market gathered from various secondary and primary sources of information.



CHAPTER OUTLINES

Chapter 2 is an executive summary of the key insights captured in our research. It offers a high-level view on the current state of the bioprocess controller and automation systems market and its likely evolution in the short to mid-term and long term.



Chapter 3 provides a general introduction to bioprocess controller and automation systems, covering details related to the current trends in the domain. The chapter also highlights the model of process control system and its purpose. In addition, it discusses the role of automation in the process control system and the benefits and challenges related to bioprocess automation.



Chapter 4 provides a detailed assessment of the overall market landscape of upstream controllers, includes information on around 35 commercialized upstream controllers and analysis based on a number of relevant parameters, such as scale of operation (lab, clinical, and commercial), key features (scalability / ease to use, visual data display, remote accessibility, built-in system control sensors, expansive I/O compatibility and provisions for alarms / alerts), compatibility with the bioreactor systems (stirred tank (glass), single use bioreactor, stirred tank (steel), fermenter, rocking motion), mode of operation (batch, fed batch and perfusion), and type of process controlled (cell cultivation and microbial fermentation). In addition, the chapter presents details of the companies involved in the development of upstream controllers, including information on their year of establishment, company size, and location of headquarters.



Chapter 4 provides a detailed assessment of the overall market landscape of downstream controller systems, includes information on more than 50 commercialized downstream controller systems and analysis based on a number of relevant parameters, such as scale of operation (lab, clinical, and commercial), key features (scalability / ease to use, visual data display, remote accessibility, data processing capabilities, built-in system control sensors, expansive I/O compatibility and provisions for alarms / alerts), type of system(s) (single-use system and multi-use system), mode of operation (batch, fed batch and perfusion), and type of application area (therapeutic protein production, vaccine production, monoclonal antibody production, cell and gene therapy and others). In addition, it presents details of the companies involved in the development of aforementioned downstream controller systems, including information on their year of establishment, company size, and location of headquarters.



Chapter 5 provides a detailed assessment of the overall market landscape of bioprocess control software, includes information on around 35 commercialized bioprocess control software and analysis based on a number of relevant parameters, such as scale of operation (lab, clinical, and commercial), key features (scalability / ease to use, visual data display, remote accessibility, control loop, data processing capabilities and provisions for alarms / alerts), compatibility with the bioprocessing systems (stirred tank (glass), single use bioreactor, stirred tank (steel), fermenter, rocking motion, chromatography system, tangential flow filtration system), stage of bioprocess (upstream process and downstream process), and types of processes controlled (cell cultivation, microbial fermentation, chromatography and filtration). In addition, it presents details of the companies involved in the development of bioprocess control software, including information on their year of establishment, company size, and location of headquarters.



Chapter 6 features a detailed competitiveness analysis of upstream controllers, downstream controller systems and process control software, taking into consideration several relevant parameters, such as the product applicability (including, scale of operation, processes controlled, mode of operation, and stage of bioprocess) and product strength (including, key features, and compatibility with bioprocessing systems).



Chapter 7 features tabulated profiles of the key players offering upstream controllers, downstream controller systems and process control software, which are headquartered in North America. Each profile includes an overview of the company, information on financial performance (if available), details of their product portfolio, recent developments, and an informed future outlook.



Chapter 8 features tabulated profiles of the key players offering upstream controllers, downstream controller systems and process control software, which are headquartered in Europe. Each profile includes an overview of the company, information on financial performance (if available), details of their product portfolio, recent developments, and an informed future outlook.



Chapter 9 includes a contemporary market trend analysis, featuring a world map representation to highlight the regional distribution of players engaged in the development of upstream controllers, downstream controller systems and bioprocess control software, along with the information on type of products offered (upstream controllers, downstream controller systems and bioprocess control software). Further, the chapter also includes (a) a heat map representation of upstream controllers, based on compatibility with bioreactor systems, scale of operation and mode of operation, (b) a grid analysis of upstream controllers, based on scale of operation, compatibility with bioreactor systems and processes controlled (c) a grid analysis of downstream controller systems, based on scale of operation, type of systems and key features, (d) an analysis of downstream controller systems, based on mode of operation and application area (e) a grid analysis of bioprocess control software, based on by scale of operation, key features and processes controlled and (f) an analysis of bioprocess control software, based on scale of operation and compatibility with systems.



Chapter 10 provides an in-depth patent analysis presenting an overview of how the industry is evolving from the R&D perspective. For this analysis, we considered over 3,350 patents that have been filed / granted for bioprocess controller and automation systems, till July 2021, highlighting key trends associated with these patents, across type of patents, publication year, application year, issuing authorities involved, types of organizations, emerging focus area, patent age, CPC symbols, leading patent assignees (in terms of number of patents granted / filed), patent characteristics and geography. It also includes a detailed patent benchmarking and an insightful valuation analysis.



Chapter 11 features a detailed brand positioning analysis of the key industry players that are part of subsequent domain (upstream controller developers, downstream controller system developers, and bioprocess control software developers). This chapter highlights the current perceptions regarding their proprietary products by taking into consideration several relevant aspects, such as experience of the manufacturer, number of products offered, product diversity, and number of patents published.



Chapter 12 features an insightful market forecast analysis, highlighting the likely growth of the bioprocess controller and automation systems market, for the time period 2020-2030. In order to provide details on the future outlook, our year-wise projections of the current and future opportunity have further been segmented on the basis of [A] type of controllers (upstream controllers, downstream controller system and bioprocess control software), [B] scale of operation (preclinical / clinical operations and commercial operations), [C] mode of operation (batch, fed-batch and perfusion), [D] compatibility with bioprocessing systems (single-use systems (SUS), and stainless steel / other systems), and [E] key geographical regions (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World). In order to account for future uncertainties and to add robustness to our model, we have provided three forecast scenarios, namely conservative, base and optimistic scenarios, representing different tracks of the industry’s growth.



Chapter 13 is a summary of the overall report, presenting the insights on the contemporary market trends and the likely evolution of the bioprocess controller and automation systems market.



Chapter 14 contains the interview transcript(s) of the discussion held with key stakeholders engaged in this domain.



Chapter 15 is an appendix, which provides tabulated data and numbers for all the figures provided in the report.



Chapter 16 is an appendix, which contains the list of companies and organizations mentioned in the report.

