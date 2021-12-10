Fusiotech India, Announces the Launch of Its Global Operations

NEW DELHI, India, Dec. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Fusiotech India, which has seen a great deal of success in India, has decided to spread its wings internationally despite being a relatively new company. The New Delhi-based company has announced that Fusiotech will offer services like social media, infrastructure management, data management, website design, software development, content writing, etc., to businesses in more than 20 countries. The objective for the company is mainly to use its experience to help businesses globally.

India has been home to some of the most prominent names in the information technology industry in the past couple of years. Many of the world’s top CEOs call India home, and to many, it is tech central. Fusiotech India is no different. The company hasn’t been around for long and employs a few dozen employees in its New Delhi office but uses the internet’s global reach to work with businesses worldwide. So, businesses in North America, Asia, and Europe can benefit from a cost-effective yet high-quality service backed by a reputed name in the industry.

“At Fusiotech, we take a holistic approach by providing a complete, all-encompassing business development service. Whether you need content, data management, web design, or app development, we have the experience and expertise to handle it all. We’ve enjoyed great success thus far, with many of our clients with us for a long time. That’s why we’ve decided to use our experience and skills to help businesses globally.” Said a representative for Fusiotech India.

She added, “Our 360-degree holistic approach and commitment to providing the best solutions is what has helped us build the excellent credibility we have today. Since we already have many businesses from across the world reaching out to us, we’ve decided to launch global services, which will be rolled out to different countries globally.”

About FUSIOTECH India

Fusiotech was established in 2005 and is one of the leading technology infrastructure services in the Subcontinent. The company is headquartered in Greater Noida, India. The company’s goal is to provide a solution that takes a 360-degree holistic approach. Fusiotech also remains committed to providing infrastructure management, web designing, software development, data management, social media, and other related services to businesses. At present, Fusiotech has over a hundred happy clients and counting.

