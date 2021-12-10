New York, Dec. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Large Volume Wearable Injectors Market by Type of Device, Usability, Therapeutic Area, Key Geographical Regions : Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2021-2035" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06189680/?utm_source=GNW

Within the US, nearly 52% of the adult population is presently living with at least one chronic condition, while 27% of the US adults are suffering from multiple chronic conditions. Further, the financial burden associated with these diseases is currently estimated to be around USD 1 trillion in the US; this is anticipated to increase up to USD 6 trillion by 2050. In the past, the pharmaceutical industry has made significant efforts in integrating novel strategies and innovating patient-centric approaches to treat various chronic conditions. The current treatment options include oral and parenteral administration of the prescribed pharmacological interventions, physical therapies and use of digital therapeutic solutions. Among these, parenteral administration of drugs is the most common method, however, this approach lacks patient convenience because it involves frequent dosing and repeated hospital visits. In addition, it is associated with several other drawbacks and limitations, including dosing errors, risk of microbial contamination and needlestick injuries. These are known to be the primary factors affecting medication adherence and, thereby, have a significant impact on therapeutic outcomes. Over the last few years, the industry has seen the emergence of advanced drug delivery devices, such as wearable injectors, autoinjectors and pen injectors. These are the self-injection devices that have the capability of producing a sustained therapeutic effect, thereby improving patient adherence and efficacy of treatments. Such practices also allow reductions in costs and enable the optimal usage of healthcare resources.



The approval of novel drugs, specifically biologics that have high viscosity and cannot be administered in lower volume, has further led to an increased demand for advanced drug delivery devices. As a result, medical device industry has come up with several large volume wearable injectors suitable for the delivery of such molecules. These innovative injection systems offer numerous dosing options (basal, bolus or continuous), integrated safety mechanisms, along with minimal or no risk of needlestick injuries. In addition, these injectors can be used for the subcutaneous drug delivery and have become a preferred choice for administration of drugs in home-care setting. Moreover, the popularity of these devices have encouraged various pharmaceutical companies and medical device developers to further enhance the features of these devices with artificial intelligence algorithms, integrated mobile applications with smart health monitoring, reminders, connectivity to web-based portals for sharing medical data, visual / audible drug delivery confirmation notifications, automatic drug reconstitution, and error alerts. Given the ongoing innovation in this field, we are led to believe that adoption of such devices is likely to increase at a significant pace, thereby driving the market growth over the coming years.



SCOPE OF THE REPORT

The “Large Volume Wearable Injectors Market by Type of Device (Infusion Pumps and Patch Pumps), Usability (Disposable and Reusable), Therapeutic Area (Cardiovascular Disorders, Infectious Diseases, Neurological Disorders Oncological Disorders and Others), Key Geographical Regions (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and North Africa): Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2021-2035” report features an extensive study of the current market landscape and the likely future evolution of these self-injection devices, over the next fifteen years. It specifically lays emphasis on the emergence of patient-centric, convenient, cost-effective and user-friendly wearable drug delivery solutions that are capable of administering large volumes of a drug subcutaneously, in the home-care setting. In addition to other elements, the report includes:

An overview of the current market landscape of large volume wearable injectors available for the delivery of insulin drugs, non-insulin drugs along with drug device combinations, providing information on their status of development and device specifications, such as type of device (patch pump / injector and infusion pump / injector), route of administration (subcutaneous and others), therapeutic area, type of technology, type of dose administered (basal, bolus and others), mode of injection (needle, needle / cannula and needle / catheter), volume / storage capacity of the device, actuation mechanism (electromechanical, rotary pump, cell / expanded battery, pressurized gas, osmotic pressure and others), usability (disposable and reusable), availability of prefilled drug reservoir, connectivity of device, drug compatibility and drug container. The report also features information on the availability of prefilled insulin cartridges, continuous glucose monitoring / blood glucose monitoring (CGM / BGM) systems, Automated Insulin Delivery (AID) feature, automatic insulin delivery (AID) / artificial pancreas and type of device control features (control within device / personal diabetes manager (PDM) / smartphone) in the insulin delivery devices.



A detailed competitiveness analysis of various large volume wearable injectors based on several relevant parameters, such as supplier power (based on the experience of the developer and company size) and product specifications (type of device, type of dose, storage capacity of the device, usability, route of administration, connectivity and availability of a continuous glucose monitoring / blood glucose monitoring (CGM / BGM) systems (in case of insulin devices).

Elaborate profiles of prominent companies developing large volume wearable injectors; each company profile features a brief overview of the company, its financial information (if available), information on its product portfolio, recent developments and an informed future outlook. Additionally, the report includes tabulated profiles of wearable drug device combination products.

An analysis of the partnerships (since 2015) that have been inked by the stakeholders in this domain, covering acquisitions, product development agreements, product integration agreements, technology integration agreements, distribution and supply agreements, commercialization agreements, clinical trial agreements, licensing agreements, manufacturing agreements, service agreements, and other relevant deals.

A detailed analysis of the acquisition targets, taking into consideration the historical trend of the activity of companies that have acquired other firms since 2000, offering a means for other industry stakeholders to identify potential acquisition targets.

An in-depth analysis of the patents that have been filed / granted for large volume wearable injectors over the last three decades. It highlights trends across the key parameters associated with the patents, including type of patent, issuing authority / patent offices involved, Cooperative Patent Classification (CPC) symbols, emerging areas (in terms of number of patents filed / granted), type of company, leading industry and non-industry players (on the basis of number of patents) and individual patent assignees (in terms of size of intellectual property portfolio).

A list of marketed drugs / therapies and pipeline candidates that are likely to be developed in combination with large volume wearable injectors in the near future, identified on the basis of an in-depth analysis of potential candidates, taking into consideration multiple parameters, such as status of development, dosage, dose concentration, route of administration, type of dose and drug sales (in case of marketed drugs).

A detailed analysis of completed, ongoing and planned clinical trials of various large volume wearable injector products based on several relevant parameters, such as trial registration year, trial phase, trial recruitment status, study design, type of sponsor / collaborator, most active players, key focus area, therapeutic area, geographical distribution by clinical trials, geographical distribution by enrolled patient population and clinical endpoints.

A detailed analysis of various investments (since 2014) made in the companies engaged in this domain through seed financing, venture capital financing, capital raised from IPOs, equity and subsequent offerings, grants and debt financing.

A case study on the role of contract manufacturing organizations in the overall manufacturing process / supply chain of wearable injectors, featuring details on the services provided by contract service providers for the manufacturing of various device components (primary containers), infusion sets, adhesives, closures and injection moldings.

An elaborate discussion on the various guidelines established by major regulatory bodies for medical device approval across North America (the US, Canada and Mexico), Europe (the UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific and rest of the world (Australia, Brazil, China, India, Israel, Japan, New Zealand, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Taiwan, and Thailand). The report also features an insightful multi-dimensional, heat map analysis, featuring a comparison of the contemporary regulatory and reimbursement scenarios in key geographies across the globe.



One of the key objectives of the report was to estimate the existing market size and potential future growth opportunities for large volume wearable injectors. Based on parameters, such as the number of commercialized devices, number of devices under development, price of the device and the annual adoption rate, we have provided an informed estimate on the likely evolution of the market over the period 2021-2035. The report also features sales forecasts for the overall large volume wearable injectors market with a detailed market segmentation on the [A] type of device (patch pump, injector and infusion pump and injector), [B] usability (reusable and disposable), [C] therapeutic area (cardiovascular disorders, infectious diseases, neurological disorders, oncological disorders and others) and [D] key geographies (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and North Africa). In order to account for future uncertainties and to add robustness to our model, we have provided three market forecast scenarios namely the conservative, base and optimistic scenarios, which represent different tracks of the industry’s evolution.



The research, analysis and insights presented in this report are backed by a deep understanding of key insights gathered from both secondary and primary research. The opinions and insights presented in this study were influenced by discussions conducted with several stakeholders in this domain. The report features detailed transcripts of discussions held with the following individuals:

Mark Banister (CEO, Medipacs / RxActuator)

Michael Hooven (CEO, Enable Injections)

Jesper Roested (CEO, Subcuject)

Pieter Muntendam (former President and CEO, scPharmaceuticals)

Menachem Zucker (Vice President and Chief Scientist, Elcam Medical)

Graham Reynolds (former Vice President and General Manager, Biologics, West Pharmaceutical Services)

(Vice President, Ypsomed)

Eric Chappel (R & D Project Manager, Debiotech)

Mindy Katz (Vice President, Marketing and Alliance Management, Sorrel Medical)



All actual figures have been sourced and analyzed from publicly available information forums and primary research discussions. Financial figures mentioned in this report are in USD, unless otherwise specified.



KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED

Who are the leading large volume wearable device developers?

Which are the popular types of wearable devices available in this market?

What are the key challenges faced by stakeholders engaged in the development of large volume wearable injectors?

What types of partnership models are commonly being adopted by stakeholders in this industry?

Who are the key investors in this domain?

How has the intellectual property landscape of wearable injectors evolved over the years?

Which drug candidates are likely to be considered for administration via wearable injectors?

What factors are likely to influence the evolution of this market?

Which geographies are the most active in conducting clinical trials on large volume drug device combinations?

How is the current and future market opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?



RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

The data presented in this report has been gathered via secondary and primary research. For all our projects, we conduct interviews with experts in the area (academia, industry, medical practice and other associations) to solicit their opinions on emerging trends in the market. This is primarily useful for us to draw out our own opinion on how the market will evolve across different regions and technology segments. Where possible, the available data has been checked for accuracy from multiple sources of information.



The secondary sources of information include

Annual reports

Investor presentations

SEC filings

Industry databases

News releases from company websites

Government policy documents

Industry analysts’ views



While the focus has been on forecasting the market till 2035, the report also provides our independent view on various non-commercial trends emerging in the industry. This opinion is solely based on our knowledge, research and understanding of the relevant market gathered from various secondary and primary sources of information.



CHAPTER OUTLINES

Chapter 2 provides an executive summary of the insights captured in our research. It offers a high-level view on the current state of the large volume wearable injectors market in the short-mid term and long term.



Chapter 3 provides a general overview of large volume wearable injectors, highlighting the growing demand for medical devices that enable self-administration. The chapter lays emphasis on the need for such devices, in terms of the rising incidence and prevalence of chronic diseases. Additionally, it provides an overview of the different types of self-injection devices available in the market, listing their various advantages. It also features a brief discussion on the concerns related to the use of such devices.



Chapter 4 presents information on the large volume wearable injectors that can deliver non-insulin drugs. In addition, the chapter includes a detailed analysis of these injector devices based on various relevant parameters, such as the status of development, type of device (patch pump / injector and infusion pump / injector), route of administration (subcutaneous, intradermal, intramuscular and intravenous), therapeutic area, type of technology, type of dose (basal, bolus and both), mode of injection (needle, cannula and catheter), volume / storage capacity, actuation mechanism (electromechanical, rotary pump, cell / expanded battery, pressurized gas, osmotic pressure and others), usability (disposable and reusable), availability of prefilled drug reservoir, availability of connectivity, drug compatibility (biologics, small molecules, high volume and non-viscous) and type of drug container (cartridge, vial, syringe and minibag system). In addition, the chapter presents developer landscape, along with the information on year of establishment, company size, region of headquarters and location of headquarters and leading players for product manufacturing.



Chapter 5 presents information on the large volume drug device combination. In addition, the chapter includes a detailed analysis of these injector devices based on various relevant parameters, such as the status of development, type of device (patch pump / injector and infusion pump / injector), route of administration (subcutaneous, intradermal, intramuscular and intravenous), therapeutic areas, drug compatibility (biologics, small molecules, high volume and non-viscous), type of drug container (cartridge, drug reservoir and vial), type of dose administered (basal, bolus and both), mode of injection (needle, cannula and catheter), mechanism of action (electromechanical, rotary pump, cell / expanded battery, pressurized gas, osmotic pressure and others), type of technology, volume / storage capacity of the device and usability (disposable and reusable). In addition, the chapter presents developer landscape, along with the information on year of establishment, company size, location of headquarters and leading players for product manufacturing.



Chapter 6 presents information on the large volume wearable injectors designed for the delivery of insulin. In addition, the chapter includes a detailed analysis of these injector devices based on various relevant parameters, such as the status of development, type of device (patch pump / injector and infusion pump / injector), volume / storage capacity, usability (disposable and reusable), availability of prefilled drug reservoir, type of dose administered (basal, bolus and both), combination insulin, non-interoperable device, availability of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) / blood glucose meter BGM systems, availability of automated insulin delivery (AID), automatic insulin delivery (AID) / artificial pancreas, connectivity and type of device control feature (remote control, smartphone control and control within device). In addition, the chapter presents developer landscape, along with the information on year of establishment, company size, location of headquarters and leading players for product manufacturing.



Chapter 7 presents an insightful competitiveness analysis of large volume wearable injectors based on the supplier power of the developers and key product specifications. The analysis was designed to enable various products to compare their existing capabilities with various devices developed by different developers to achieve a competitive edge in the industry.



Chapter 8 provides detailed profiles of the key players that develop large volume wearable injectors. Each profile presents a brief overview of the company, financial information (if available), product portfolio, recent developments and an informed future outlook.



Chapter 9 provides tabulated profiles of drug device combination products. Each profile includes drug specifications, mechanism of action, current status of development, dosage and sales information.



Chapter 10 features an in-depth analysis and discussion on the various partnerships inked between the players in this market, since 2015, covering merger and acquisitions, product development agreements, product development and commercialization agreement, product / technology integration agreements, product / technology agreements, distribution agreements, commercialization agreements, clinical trial agreements, licensing agreements, manufacturing agreements, service agreements, and other relevant deals.



Chapter 11 provides a detailed acquisition target analysis, taking into consideration the historical trend of the activity of the companies that have acquired other firms since 2001, offering a means for other industry stakeholders to identify potential acquisition targets.



Chapter 12 provides an in-depth patent analysis, presenting an overview of the filed / granted patents related to wearable injectors for the delivery of drugs in large volumes. For this analysis, we looked at the patents that have been filed by various players over the last two decades. The analysis highlights the key information and trends associated with these patents, including patent type (granted patents, patent applications and others), patent publication year, issuing authority / patent offices involved, patent age, CPC symbols, emerging focus areas, type of players (industry and non-industry players) and the leading industry players, non-industry players and individual patent assignees. The chapter also includes a patent benchmarking analysis, patent characteristics and patent valuation analysis.



Chapter 13 presents a list of marketed and pipeline molecules that are likely to be considered for delivery via large volume wearable injectors in the future, identified on the basis of an analysis of the potential candidates, taking into consideration the various parameters, such as status of development, dosage, dose concentration, route of administration, type of dose and drug sales (in case of marketed drugs). For the purpose of this analysis, we collated a list of over 100 top-selling marketed drugs, which were initially screened on the basis of route of administration (subcutaneous / intramuscular / intravenous). Additionally, we compiled a list of pipeline molecules that are being investigated for delivery via the aforementioned routes. The likelihood of delivery via a large volume wearable injector in the future was estimated using the weighted average method.



Chapter 14 presents a detailed clinical trial analysis of the complete and ongoing studies to evaluate the combinations of drugs and large volume wearable injectors based on various parameters, such as trial registration year, current trial phase, recruitment status, study design, type of sponsor / collaborator, most active players by number of registered trials, key focus area, therapeutic area, geographical distribution by number of clinical trial, geographical distribution by enrolled patient population and clinical endpoints.



Chapter 15 provides details on various investments that have been made into companies with proprietary large volume wearable injectors since 2014 to 2021 including seed financing, venture capital financing, capital raised from IPOs, equity and subsequent offerings, grants and debt financing. The investment instances have been analyzed based on various relevant parameters, such as year of investment, amount invested, type of funding, most active players (in terms of number of funding instances) and type of investor.



Chapter 16 includes a brief case study on the role of contract manufacturing organizations in the overall manufacturing process / supply chain of a wearable injector. It includes information on the services provided by such organizations for manufacturing of device components (primary containers), infusion sets, adhesives, closures and injection moldings. In addition, it includes a schematic world map representation highlighting the location of the CMOs and their device manufacturing service portfolio. Further, information on the design and development of medical devices is included.



Chapter 17 features a discussion on the various guidelines established by major regulatory bodies for medical device approvals across North America (the US, Canada and Mexico), Europe (the UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific and rest of the world (Australia, Brazil, China, India, Israel, Japan, New Zealand, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Taiwan, and Thailand). The report also features an insightful multi-dimensional heat map analysis, featuring a comparison of the contemporary regulatory and reimbursement scenarios in key geographies across the globe.



Chapter 18 presents an insightful market forecast analysis, highlighting the future potential of large volume wearable injectors (for delivery of non-insulin drugs) till the year 2035. We have segregated the opportunity on the basis of the type of device (patch pump, injector and infusion pump and injector), usability (reusable and disposable), key therapeutic areas (cardiovascular disorders, infectious diseases, neurological disorders, oncological disorders and others) and key geographies (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and North Africa). In addition, the chapter presents an opportunity analysis of the market for large volume wearable injectors for delivery of insulin, till the year 2035.



Chapter 19 presents a detailed discussion on the future opportunities of wearable injectors for large volume drug delivery. It also highlights the key parameters and trends that are likely to influence the future of this market, under a detailed SWOT framework.



Chapter 20 is a collection of interview transcripts, featuring discussions held with key stakeholders in this market. In this chapter, we have presented the details of interviews held with Mark Banister (CEO, Medipacs), Michael Hooven (CEO, Enable Injections), Jesper Roested (CEO, Subcuject), Pieter Muntendam (former President and CEO, scPharmaceuticals), Menachem Zucker (Vice President and Chief Scientist, Elcam Medical), Graham Reynolds (Former Vice President and GM, Biologics, West Pharmaceutical Services), (Vice President, Ypsomed), Eric Chappel (R&D Project Manager, Debiotech) and Mindy Katz (Vice President, Marketing and Alliance Management, Sorrel Medical)



Chapter 21 is a summary of the overall report, wherein we have mentioned all the key facts and figures described in the previous chapters.



Chapter 22 is an appendix, which provides tabulated data and numbers for all the figures included in the report.



Chapter 23 is an appendix, which provides a list of companies and organizations mentioned in this report.

