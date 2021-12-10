North America Nisin Market Outlook to 2027: By Application (Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals and Cosmetics & Personal Care), Type (Powder and Liquid) and Country

Dublin, Dec. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Nisin Market Growth Potential, Industry Analysis Report and Forecast, 2021 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The North America Nisin Market is expected to witness market growth of 7.1% CAGR during the forecast period (2021-2027).

Nisin refers to a polycyclic antibacterial peptide that is produced by Lactococcuslactis bacteria and is majorly utilized as a natural preservative in processed foods items. Nisin is helpful in preventing food spoilage and hampers the microbial growth in the food products; hence enhancing their shelf life. The demand for nisin is directly proportional to the surge in the consumers' preference towards natural preservatives. Moreover, the higher integration of nisin in pharmaceutical and cosmetic products as a preservative has boosted the growth of the market.

North America is one of the leading regions in the global nisin market. Factors such as the presence of leading market players in this region, and the increasing purchasing power are responsible for the growth of this region. In addition, the growth of the regional nisin market is expected to be fuelled by the surge in the demand for natural preservatives across major countries such as the US, and Canada of this region.

Moreover, consumers residing in this region are highly inclined towards natural preservatives in order to keep the food safe and healthy due to the constant change in their lifestyles. This factor is motivating various players operating in the regional market to put hefty investments in bio-preservatives that are made from organic materials, thereby boosting the growth of the regional nisin market in the upcoming years.

Furthermore, the growth in the amount of awareness about the medicinal properties of natural ingredients in food products is expected to accelerate the growth of the regional nisin market during the forecast period. Many players are focusing on different growth strategies such as partnership and product launch in order to constantly upgrade their existing product offerings and developing unique products so as to gain a new set of customers and retain the existing ones so as to get a competitive edge in this highly competitive of the market.

The USA market dominated the North America Pharmaceuticals Market by Country in 2020, and is expected to continue to be a dominant market till 2027; thereby, achieving a market value of $29,096.5 Thousands by 2027. The Canadian market is experiencing a CAGR of 7.9% during (2021 - 2027). Additionally, the Mexican market is expected to witness a CAGR of 9.9% during (2021 - 2027).

Based on Application, the market is segmented into Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals and Cosmetics & Personal Care. Based on Type, the market is segmented into Powder and Liquid. Based on countries, the market is segmented into U.S., Mexico, Canada, and Rest of North America.

The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Merck Group, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Galactic (Finasucre), HANDARY S.A., MAYASAN A.S., Santa Cruz Biotechnology, Inc., Siveele B.V., and Cayman Chmeical Company, Inc.

