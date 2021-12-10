Global Cement Market Report: Historical Data 2016-2020 and Forecasts for 2021-2026

Dublin, Dec. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Cement Market (2021 Edition) - Analysis by Product Type (Ordinary Portland, Blended, Others), End User (Residential, Non-Residential), By Region, By Country: Market Insights and Forecast with Impact of COVID-19 (2021-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Cement Market was valued at USD 422.15 Billion in the year 2020.

The constantly rising population in emerging countries like India and China has increased the need for residential spaces. Also, governments of countries across the globe are investing heavily to enhance the existing infrastructure, which is projected to further contribute to the market growth.

The demand for cement is buoyed by construction industry growth in the USA, India, and China and building renovation works in the EU and other countries. Also, the responsible use of waste as an alternative fuel to heat cement kilns is lowering the industry's consumption of fossil fuels.

The outbreak of the COVID-19 has affected the global economy of various sectors. The cement market is one of those sectors where pandemic has impacted unevenly across different regions. It has disrupted the supply chain of the cement industry and has negatively influenced the consumption and production activities of building material industry. The lockdown restrictions have drastically reduced the demand for cement worldwide as the construction activities slowed down.

Moreover, the disruption in the demand and supply of cement has resulted in huge financial losses in the industry and also leading to job losses and pay cuts.

Manufacturers in the cement market are keen on producing environmentally friendly cement products. The soaring demand for green cement for an eco-friendly environment can boost the market owing to the rise in infrastructure and renovation activities. Top players in the cement market have ramped up their research and development efforts to cater to specialized needs of these end-use industries.

Scope of the Report

The report presents the analysis of the Cement market for the historical period of 2016-2020 and the forecast period of 2021-2026.

The report analyses the Cement Market By value (USD million).

The report analyses the Cement Market By Product Type (Ordinary Portland, Blended, Others).

The report analyses the Cement Market By End User (Residential, Non-Residential).

The Cement Market has been analysed By Region (Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA).

The Cement Market has been analysed By Country (United States, Canada, Brazil, Germany, France, Italy, China, India, Vietnam, Indonesia).

The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of SWOT Analysis. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by Region, by Product Type, by End User.

Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.

The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, and new product development.

Company Profiles

China National Building Material Co. Ltd

Anhui Conch Cement Co. Ltd

LafargeHolcim

Heidelberg Cement

UltraTech Cement

CEMEX

Taiwan Cement Corporation

China Resource Cement

CRH

Votorantim Cimentos



Key Topics Covered:

Strategic Recommendations

Cement Market: Product Overview

Global Cement Market: An Analysis

Global Cement Market Segmentation, By Product Type (Value)

Global Cement Market Segmentation, By End User (Value)

Global Cement Market: Regional Analysis

Americas Cement Market: An Analysis (2016-2026)

Europe Cement Market: An Analysis: (2016-2026)

Asia Pacific Cement Market: An Analysis (2016-2026)

Global Cement Market Dynamics

Market Attractiveness and Strategic Analysis

Competitive Landscape

