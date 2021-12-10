New York, Dec. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Progressive Supranuclear Palsy Therapies Market by Type of Treatment, and Key Geographical Regions : Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2021-2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06189681/?utm_source=GNW





This report provides an in-depth analysis of the product pipeline and developer companies, highlighting the current treatment practices, emerging drugs, and market share of the individual therapies. In addition to other elements, the study includes detailed assessment of the current market landscape, providing information about the product’s phase of development, molecule type, mechanism of action, route of administration, regulatory milestones, and other development activities.



One of the key objectives of the report was to estimate the existing market size and the future opportunity of therapies for Progressive Supranuclear Palsy, over the next decade. Based on multiple parameters, such as disease prevalence, anticipated adoption of the forecasted therapies and the likely selling price of such therapeutic products, we have provided informed estimates on the evolution of the market for the period 2021-2030.



SCOPE OF THE REPORT

A detailed assessment of the therapeutic pipeline activity and therapeutic assessment of the products by development stage, type of molecule, mechanism of action, type of treatment, orphan drug designation and route of administration across the complete product development cycle, including all clinical and non-clinical stages.

An analysis of the overall developer landscape of the market, highlighting the contributions of industry and non-industry players, along with information on their year of establishment, company size, ownership and geographical location of headquarters.

A case study on the dormant, terminated and other programs; it features a list of therapies that have been discontinued or have no recent updates on their development phase transition. In addition, it presents a list of generic and non-generic drugs that can be explored as treatment options for Progressive Supranuclear Palsy.

A detailed analysis of completed, ongoing and planned clinical studies, based on the various relevant parameters, such as trial registration year, trial phase, number of patients enrolled, study design, trial recruitment status, and trial focus, highlighting leading sponsors, type of organization, type of treatment, purpose of study and regional distribution of trials.

A detailed analysis identifying the key opinion leaders (KOLs), featuring a 2X2 analysis to assess the relative experience of certain KOLs who were shortlisted based on their contributions (in terms of involvement in various clinical studies) to this field.

Information on the grants awarded to research institutes for the projects related to progressive Supranuclear Palsy, during the period 2010 and 2021, based on several important parameters, such year of grant award, amount awarded, administering institute center, support period, type of grant application, purpose of grant award, activity code, focus area, study section involved, and type of recipient organizations. In addition, it highlights popular funding institute centers, prominent program officers, and popular recipient organizations.

A detailed review of over 2,000 peer-reviewed, scientific articles related to research on progressive Supranuclear Palsy, which have been published between 2009 and 2021, including analysis based on parameters, such as year of publication, emerging focus areas, most popular authors, and key journals (in terms of number of articles published in this domain and impact factor of the journal).

An analysis of the partnerships that have been established in the domain, over the last seven years, covering research and development agreements, product / technology licensing agreements, product development agreements, mergers / acquisitions, clinical trial agreements, and other relevant deals.

Detailed profiles of the players that are engaged in the development of drug products / therapies for Progressive Supranuclear Palsy, featuring overview of the company, its financial information (if available), a description of its product portfolio, recent collaborations and an informed future outlook.

An insightful market forecast analysis, highlighting the likely launch year of several late- stage therapies, their global and regional sales projections and the likely growth of the overall market till the year 2030. In order to provide a detailed future outlook, our projections have been segmented across different types of treatments (curative, palliative / symptomatic) and key geographical locations (US, UK, Germany, France, Italy and Spain).

A collection of interview transcripts of the discussions held with key stakeholders in the industry. We have presented details of interviews held with Daniel Brennan (Business and Operations Advisor, NeuroTau), and Fabrizio Stocchi (Professor, IRCCS San Raffaele).



RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

In the coming years, the market is anticipated to grow at a steady pace owing to the rising awareness of the disease and increasing interest of stakeholders to invest in this field.

More novel therapy solutions are being developed by various industry as well as non-industry stakeholders, which are actively focused on addressing the challenges related to treatment of Progressive Supranuclear Palsy.

The significant impact on market size can also be attributed to the contributions of several big pharma players being actively involved in evaluation of various therapy candidates in this field.

With various potential therapies under clinical investigation, a marked rise is anticipated in the number of new entrants in the market, in the coming years.



KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED

What are the prevalent R&D trends related to Progressive Supranuclear Palsy?

What are the key challenges faced by stakeholders engaged in this domain?

What are the principal therapies developed by the companies in this domain?

Who are the leading industry and non-industry players in this market?

What are the contributions of big pharma players in this field?

Which are the most active clinical trial centers?

Who are the key investors in this domain?

Who are the key opinion leaders / experts in this field?

What kind of partnership models are commonly adopted by industry stakeholders?

What are the factors that are likely to influence the evolution of this upcoming market?

How is the current and future market opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06189681/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________