CD47 Targeting Therapeutics Market by Target Disease Indication, Type of Molecule Key Players and Key Geographical Regions : Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2021-2035

As a result of the growing patient population affected by this disease, there is a rise in the demand for effective treatment modalities. The conventional approaches, such as chemotherapy, surgery and radiation therapy, employed for the treatment of oncological indication(s) are considered to be inadequate, specifically for late-stage cancers. , Therefore, in recent years, the focus of the research community has shifted towards the development of novel treatment modalities, such as T- cell immunotherapies, that exhibit high efficacy. However, certain limitations are associated with the aforementioned class of therapies as well; they have been demonstrated to have off-target and toxic side effects, including cytokine release syndrome and neurotoxicity. This has further led to significant research initiatives aimed at identifying target specific drug candidates. Among such initiatives, CD47, owing to its increased expression on the surface of cancer cells, has emerged as a cancer immune checkpoint biomarker. Published literature further indicates that tumor growth and metastasis can be inhibited by blocking the interaction between CD47 and the signal-regulating protein alpha (SIRP?).



Currently, there are no approved therapies based on the inhibition of CD47 / SIRP? pathway for advanced stage oncological indication(s), including myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and small cell lung cancer (SCLC). Drug developers across the world claim to be evaluating several therapeutics, having dual specificities, in order to enhance the efficacy and expand the number of target modalities. In other words, candidates capable of targeting biomarkers, such as HER2, PD-L1, CD-38, CD-40 and CD-20, in addition to CD47, are being investigated across several studies. Even though majority of the drug candidates are currently in preclinical / initial clinical stages, developers are optimistic regarding the therapeutic potential of this emerging class of drugs. Validation of the efficacy of anti-CD47 therapeutics as a promising treatment for oncological indications can be further asserted through the rapidly growing number of research publications, patents and clinical trials focused on this subject. We believe that this niche, but upcoming market, is poised to witness healthy growth over the next decade, with pioneers in the field likely to benefit from the first-to-market advantage.



SCOPE OF THE REPORT

The “CD47 Targeting Therapeutics Market by Target Disease Indication (Acute Myeloid Leukemias, Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma, Colorectal Cancers, Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphoma, Myelodysplastic Syndromes, Non-Small Cell Lung Cancers, Ovarian Epithelial Cancer, Oral Muscositis, Small Cell Lung Cancers), Type of Molecule (Biologics and Small Molecule) Key Players and Key Geographical Regions (US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, Australia, China, India and Israel): Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2021-2035” report features an extensive study of the current landscape, offering an informed opinion on the likely adoption of CD47 targeting therapeutics in the healthcare industry, over the next 15 years. The report features an in-depth analysis, highlighting the capabilities of various stakeholders engaged in this domain.



Amongst other elements, the report features:

A detailed overview of the current market landscape of CD47 targeting therapeutics, along with information on several relevant parameters, such as phase of development (clinical and preclinical), target disease indication(s), therapeutic area (hematological malignancies, dermatological disorders, solid tumors, unspecified oncological disorders, and other disorders), target molecule, type of molecule (biological and small molecules), type of therapy (monotherapies, and combination therapies), type of biologic (monoclonal antibody, bi-specific antibody, recombinant fusion protein, peptide), route of administration (intravenous, subcutaneous, and intraperitoneal), and special drug designation awarded (if any). In addition, it presents details of the companies engaged in the development of CD47 targeting therapeutics, as well as information on their year of establishment, company size (in terms of employee count), and location of respective headquarters.

Elaborate profiles of key players engaged in the development of CD47 targeting therapeutics. Each profile features a brief overview of the company, details on its drug candidates, financial information (if available), recent developments and an informed future outlook.

A detailed analysis of completed, ongoing and planned clinical trials of various CD47 targeting therapeutics, based on several relevant parameters, such as trial registration year, number of patients enrolled, gender of patients enrolled, trial phase, recruitment status and study design, leading sponsors / collaborators, most active players (in terms of number of trials conducted), type of organization, popular therapeutic areas, and regional distribution of trials.

A detailed review of close to 600 peer-reviewed, scientific articles related to research on CD47 targeting therapies over the past few years, based on several relevant parameters, such as year of publication, type of publication, therapeutic area, target indication and key journals (in terms of number of articles published).

An analysis of the recent partnerships inked between various players engaged in the development of CD47 targeting therapies, during the period 2016-2021, based on several relevant parameters, such as number of partnership instances, type of partnerships, regional distribution (continent and country-wise) and most active players (in terms of number of partnership).

A detailed analysis of various investments, such as venture capital financing, debt financing, grants / awards, capital raised from IPOs and subsequent offerings that were undertaken by companies engaged in this domain, during the period 2016-2021.

An analysis highlighting the key opinion leaders (KOLs) in this domain. It features a 2×2 matrix assessing the relative experience of KOLs shortlisted based on their contributions (in terms of involvement in various clinical studies) in this domain, and a schematic world map representation, indicating the geographical location of eminent scientists / researchers engaged in the development of CD47-based therapies.

An analysis highlighting various social media trends (Twitter), along with information on prominent accounts, popular keywords and hashtags, as well as year and number of tweets added by players engaged in the development of CD47-based therapies.

An analysis of the companies engaged within this domain, featuring a 3-D bubble chart analysis of different peer groups (North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific), based on various parameters, such as pipeline strength, portfolio diversity and portfolio strength

An analysis of big pharma players engaged in this domain, featuring a wind rose chart based on several relevant parameters, such as number of therapeutics under development, phase of development, line of therapy, number of indications targeted and years of experience.

An analysis of the start-ups (established between 2011-2020; less than 200 employees) engaged in the development of CD47 based therapeutics, based on several parameters, such as number of candidates in discovery, preclinical and clinical phases of development, number of indications targeted, amount raised, number of investors, type of funding and number of deals inked.



One of the key objectives of the report was to estimate the existing market size and future growth opportunity associated with CD47 targeting therapeutics developers, over the next 15 years. Further, we have provided an informed estimate of the market’s evolution, during the period 2021-2035, based on several relevant parameters, such as adoption trends, and expected price variations for these products. The report features the likely distribution of the current and forecasted opportunity within the CD47 targeting therapeutics market across [A] target disease indication (acute myeloid leukemias, non-Hodgkin lymphoma, colorectal cancers, diffuse large b-cell lymphoma, myelodysplastic syndromes, non-small cell lung cancers, ovarian epithelial cancer, oral muscositis, small cell lung cancers), [B] type of molecule (biologics and small molecules), [C] key players and [D] key geographical regions (US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, Australia, China, India and Israel). In order to account for future uncertainties and to add robustness to our model, we have provided three forecast scenarios, namely conservative, base and optimistic scenarios, representing different tracks of the industry’s growth.



All actual figures have been sourced and analyzed from publicly available information forums and primary research discussions. Financial figures mentioned in this report are in USD, unless otherwise specified.



KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED

• Who are the leading players engaged in the development of CD47 targeting therapeutics?

• Which are the key drugs being developed across early and late stages of development?

• Which companies are actively involved in conducting clinical trials for their therapeutics?

• What is the evolving trend related to the focus of publications related to CD47 targeting therapeutics?

• What kind of partnership models are commonly adopted by industry stakeholders?

•Who are the key investors in this domain?

• Who are the key opinion leaders / experts in this field?

• What are the evolving social media trends related to CD47 targeting therapeutics?

• What are the different initiatives undertaken by big pharma players for the development of CD47 therapeutics in the recent past?

• How is the current and future opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?



RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

The data presented in this report has been gathered via secondary research. For all our projects, we have conducted interviews with various experts in this domain (academia, industry, medical practice and other associations) in order to solicit their opinions on emerging trends in the market. This is primarily useful for us to draw out our own opinion on how the market will evolve across different regions and technology segments. Wherever possible, the available data has been validated from multiple sources of information.



The secondary sources of information include

Annual reports

Investor presentations

SEC filings

Industry databases

News releases from company websites

Government policy documents

Industry analysts’ views



While the focus has been on forecasting the market till 2035, the report also provides our independent view on various technological and non-commercial trends emerging in the industry. This opinion is solely based on our knowledge, research and understanding of the relevant market gathered from various secondary and primary sources of information.



CHAPTER OUTLINES

Chapter 2 is an executive summary of the key insights captured in our research. It offers a high-level view on the current state of CD47 targeting therapeutics market and its likely evolution in the short to mid-long term.



Chapter 3 provides a general introduction to the CD47 gene and associated pathways in the human cells. In addition, it features information on the historical timeline and different areas of applications that have been identified. It also features an elaborate description of pathways that are activated during the phagocytosis process. Further, it highlights the potential side effects, clinical features and therapeutic benefits of targeting CD47 / SIRPA? pathways for the treatment of various oncological indications.



Chapter 4 includes a detailed analysis of the current market landscape of CD47 targeting therapeutics, along with information on several parameters, such as phase of development (clinical and preclinical), target disease indication(s), therapeutic area (hematological malignancies, dermatological disorders, solid tumors, unspecified oncological disorders, and other disorders), target molecule, type of molecule (biological and small molecules), type of therapy (monotherapies, and combination therapies), type of biologic (monoclonal antibody, bi-specific antibody, recombinant fusion protein, peptide, antibodies, bi-functional fusion protein, fusion protein, protein), SIRPA toll-like receptor agonist antibody conjugate (TRAAC)), route of administration (intravenous, subcutaneous, and intraperitoneal), and special drug designation awarded (if any).



Chapter 5 highlights the companies engaged in the development of CD-47 targeting therapeutics, along with information on their year of establishment, company size (in terms of employee count) and location of respective headquarters.



Chapter 6 features elaborate profiles of key players engaged in the development of CD47 targeting therapeutics. Each profile features a brief overview of the company, on its drug candidates, financial information (if available), recent development and an informed future outlook.



Chapter 7 includes a detailed analysis of more than 70 completed, ongoing and planned clinical trials of various CD47 targeting therapeutics, based on several relevant parameters, such as trial registration year, number of patients enrolled, gender of patients enrolled, trial phase, recruitment status and study design, leading sponsors / collaborators, most active players (in terms of number of trials conducted), type of organization, popular therapeutic areas and regional distribution of trials.



Chapter 8 includes a detailed analysis of close to 600 peer-reviewed, scientific articles related to research on CD47 targeting therapies over the past few years, based on several relevant parameters, such as year of publication, type of publication, therapeutic area, target indication and key journals (in terms of number of articles published).



Chapter 9 provides an analysis of the recent partnerships inked between various players engaged in the development of CD47 targeting therapies, during the period 2016-2021, based on several relevant parameters such as number of partnership instances, type of partnerships, regional distribution (continent and country-wise) and most active players (in terms of number of partnership instances).



Chapter 10 includes a detailed analysis of various investments, such as venture capital financing, debt financing, grants / awards, capital raised from IPOs and subsequent offerings that were undertaken by companies engaged in this domain, during the period 2016-2021.



Chapter 11 provides an analysis highlighting the key opinion leaders (KOLs) in this domain. It features a 2×2 matrix assessing the relative experience of KOLs shortlisted based on their contributions (in terms of involvement in various clinical studies) in this domain, and a schematic world map representation, indicating the geographical location of eminent scientists / researchers engaged in the development of CD47-based therapies.



Chapter 12 provides an analysis highlighting various social media trends (Twitter), along with information on prominent accounts, popular keywords and hashtags, as well as year and number of tweets added by players engaged in the development of CD47-based therapies.



Chapter 13 provides an analysis of the companies engaged within this domain, featuring a 3-D bubble chart analysis of different peer groups (North America, Europe and, Asia-Pacific), based on various parameters, such as pipeline strength, portfolio diversity and portfolio strength.



Chapter 14 includes an analysis of big pharma players engaged in this domain, featuring a wind rose chart based on several relevant parameters, such as number of therapeutics under development, phase of development, line of therapy, number of indications targeted and years of experience.



Chapter 15 includes an analysis of the start-ups (established between 2011-2020; less than 200 employees) engaged in the development of CD47 based therapeutics, based on several parameters, such as number of candidates in discovery, preclinical and clinical phases of development, number of indications targeted, amount raised, number of investors, type of funding and number of deals inked.



Chapter 16 presents an insightful market forecast analysis, highlighting the likely growth of CD47 targeting therapeutics market till 2035. We have segmented market across [A] target disease indication (acute myeloid leukemias, CD20 positive non-hodgkin lymphoma, colorectal cancers, diffuse large b-cell lymphoma, myelodysplastic syndromes, non-small cell lung cancers, ovarian epithelial cancer, oral muscositis, small cell lung cancers), [B] type of molecule (biologics and small molecule), [C] key players and [D] key geographical regions (US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, Australia, China, India and Israel).



Chapter 17 is an appendix, which contains the list of companies and organizations mentioned in the report.

