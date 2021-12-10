New York, Dec. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Meal Replacement Market by Product Type, Distribution Channel And Region - Global Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06189420/?utm_source=GNW

The market is primarily driven by factors such as increasing prevalence of obesity and diabetes coupled with the increasing population of health-conscious consumers and changing consumer lifestyle and availability of convenient nutritious meal in the form of meal replacement. However, high cost associated with meal replacement products and presence of unwanted ingredients such as sugar, and artificial flavors for taste enhancement are expected to restrain the market growth.



By product type, the ready-to-drink segment is projected to account for the second-largest market share in the forecast period.

Based on product type, the ready-to-drink segment is projected to account for the second-largest market share during the forecast period.Ready-to-drink meal replacement products are packaged beverages that are in the ready-to-consume form.



These products are a more convenient and easy way of increasing protein intake.These are available in different flavors and sizes.



These factors are expected to drive the demand for ready-to-drink products.

• By distribution channel, the offline segment is estimated to account for the largest share.



The offline segment of the meal replacement products is dominating the market. Owing to the presence of multiple formats of offline stores such as supermarkets & hypermarkets, convenience stores, specialty stores, among others are expected to drive the demand for offline segment in the global meal replacement market.



The European region is projected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period

European region is projected to grow at a significant rate for the period considered for this study. The key factors driving growth in the European region include health benefits, burden of disease associated with poor nutrition, and demand for nutritious diet to promote a healthy lifestyle among people, are expected to drive the demand for meal replacement in the region.

The meal replacement market is segmented region-wise, with a detailed analysis of each region. These regions include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and RoW (Middle East and Africa).



Leading players profiled in this report include the following:

• Abbott Laboratories (US)

• Glanbia (Ireland)

• Amway (US)

• Herbalife Nutrition (US)

• Nestle (Switzerland)

• Atkins (US)

• Huel (UK)

• Kellogg Co. (US)

• Skin Enterprises Inc. (US)

• USANA Health Sciences Inc. (US)



Research Coverage

This report segments the meal replacement market on the basis of product type, distribution channel, and region. In terms of insights, this research report focuses on various levels of analyses—competitive landscape, end-use analysis, and company profiles—which together comprise and discuss the basic views on the emerging & high-growth segments of the meal replacement market, high-growth regions, countries, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.



Reasons to buy this report

• To get a comprehensive overview of the meal replacement market

• To gain wide-ranging information about the top players in this industry, their product portfolio details, and the position in the market

• To gain insights about the major countries/regions, in which the meal replacement market is flourishing

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06189420/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________