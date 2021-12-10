Medical Affairs Functions Benchmarking Across Top 50 Biopharmaceutical Companies

Dublin, Dec. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Benchmarking the Pharma Industry's Medical Affairs Functions (3rd Ed.)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Medical Affairs is a function that serves many purposes and works closely with many customers, both internal and external. Medical Affairs employees are the keepers of the medical strategy, the communicators of scientific knowledge, and the bridge between internal departments.

They have "Swiss army knife skillsets," according to one research participant, and they are called upon to fulfill a wide range of roles, from evidence generation to advisory board planning.

The publisher interviewed 15 Medical Affairs professionals at Top 50 biopharmaceutical companies to gather a current, in-depth understanding of the Medical Affairs function.

The publisher performed similar research in 2014 and 2017 and wanted to see how the department has evolved in recent years. The goal was to understand how their functions are structured, the problems they are facing, and the new trends they are seeing in the space.

The primary intent of this research is to provide a peek behind the curtain for biopharmaceutical companies to compare their Medical Affairs function and practices to those of other organizations.

What You Will Learn:

Understand how Medical Affairs departments at Top 50 companies are designed (structure, headcount, organizational alignment, geographic dispersion) and compare to your company's approach

Learn about common challenges faced by research participants and the solutions being employed to overcome them

Read about companies' approaches to outsourcing Medical Affairs work (which work is outsourced, how much work, and expected changes to outsourcing practices)

Determine how companies are tackling notoriously tricky topics such as social media usage and effectiveness metrics

Get a read on new trends and technologies in the Medical Affairs realm to ensure your company is up to date

Review best practices mentioned by interviewees across all topics in the report and consider which might be helpful at your organization

Major Topics:

Goals of Medical Affairs

Involvement in Product Development Process

Medical Affairs and Social Media

Best Practices for Collaborating on Medical Affairs Work

Medical Affairs Department Size and Structure

Effectiveness Metrics

Outsourcing Behavior

Departmental Challenges & Potential Solutions

Medical Affairs Budget

Medical Affairs Innovations & Trends

Future Predictions

Best Practices and Recommendations



Key Topics Covered:





1. Introduction

2. Research Objectives

3. Methodology

Interviewee Job Titles

Years of Experience in Medical Affairs

Potential Best Practices

Interviewee Responsibilities

4. Goals of Medical Affairs

Involvement in Product Development Process

Current Involvement Timeframe

Desired Involvement Timeframe

Advantages of Ideal Timing

Problems with Sub-optimal Timing

Key Takeaways

5. Medical Affairs and Social Media

Approaches to Using Social Media

Social Media Departmental Alignment

Social Media Challenges

Technologies and Trends in Social Media

Key Takeaways

Best Practices for Collaborating on Medical Affairs Work

Geographic Alignment

Meetings

Strategy

Cross-functional collaboration

Key Takeaways

6. Medical Affairs Department Size and Structure

Headcount

Attributes of Successful Employees

Location of Staff

Overview of Medical Affairs Structures

Organizational Structures in Medical Affairs

Organizational Alignment

Key Takeaways

7. Effectiveness Metrics

Quantitative Measures

Qualitative Measures

Key Takeaways

8. Outsourcing Behavior

Why Outsource?

Degree of Outsourcing

Top Vendor Selection Drivers

Vendor Contracting Process

Future Outsourcing Expectations

Key Takeaways

9. Departmental Challenges & Potential Solutions

Staffing

Research Design and Execution

Healthcare Provider Engagement

Additional Challenges

Key Takeaways

10. Medical Affairs Budget

Sources of Funding for Medical Affairs

Budgeting Process

Largest Spend Categories

Budget Size

If Budget Were Doubled

Key Takeaways

11. Medical Affairs Innovations & Trends

12. Latest Trends

13. Innovations/ Technology

14. Impact of COVID-19 on Medical Affairs

15. Key Takeaways

16. Future Predictions

Expanding Role of Medical Affairs

Changes in Medical Affairs Work

17. Best Practices and Recommendations



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/m5p2t0

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.