The global healthcare IT integration market is projected to reach USD 7.1 billion by 2026 from USD 3.9 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 12.4%

On the other hand, the interoperability issues and the high cost associated with healthcare IT integration solutions are restraining the growth of this market.



The services segment accounted for the largest share of the healthcare IT integration market in 2020.

Based on products, the healthcare IT integration market has been segmented into interface/integration engines, medical device integration software, media integration solutions, and other integration tools, used in system integration.Based on services, the healthcare IT integration market is further classified into implementation and integration, support and maintenance; training and education; and consulting services.



The services segment accounted for the largest share of the global healthcare IT integration market in 2020. The large share of this segment is attributed to the surging requirement to build, design, and implement standardized, interoperable networking platforms.



The market in Asia Pacific is projected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period (2021–2026).

North America accounted for the largest share of the Healthcare IT integration market in 2020.This can be attributed to the growing demand to curtail the soaring healthcare costs and the rising need to improve the overall efficiency of healthcare organizations in the region.



Market growth in North America is further propelled by the availability of government funding for healthcare providers for the development of state-wide and nationwide healthcare information exchanges in the US, rising preference for telehealth solutions and home healthcare facilities due to the growing number of COVID-19 patients, and the presence of large hospitals that demand integrated healthcare networks.



A breakdown of the primary participants referred to for this report is provided below:

• By Company Type (Supply-side): Tier 1: 40%, Tier 2: 35%, and Tier 3: 25%

• By Designation: C-level: 25%, Director-level: 55%, and Others: 20%

• By Region: North America: 40%, Europe: 25%, Asia-Pacific: 20%, Latin America: 10%, and Middle east & Africa: 5%

The major players in the Healthcare IT integration market include Infor (US), InterSystems Corporation (US), Cerner Corporation (US), Orion Health (New Zealand), NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (US), iNTERFACEWARE, Inc. (Canada), Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (US), Epic Systems Corporation (US), AVI-SPL, Inc. (US), Corepoint Health (Lyniate) (US), and Oracle Corporation (US).



Research Coverage:

The report analyzes the healthcare IT integration market and aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of this market based on various segments such as product, and region. The report also includes competitive analysis of the key players in this market along with their company profiles, product and service offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.



