Global High Performance Alloys Market Outlook, 2026 - Features Profiles of Leading Players Alcoa Corp, Hitachi Metals, Precision Castparts Corp (Berkshire Hathaway), ThyssenKrupp, and More

The global high performance alloys market exhibited negative growth in 2020. Looking forward, the market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6% during 2021-2026.



A considerable rise in the use of high performance alloys in the defense sector for enhancing operational efficiency represents one of the primary factors positively influencing the market. Moreover, there is an increase in the demand for next-generation aircraft and building fuel nozzles of jet engines in the aerospace industry. This, in turn, is positively driving the sales of high performance alloys across the globe. Additionally, these alloys are used in industrial gas turbines as they help increase the overall performance.

Furthermore, the market is driven by the rising utilization of high performance alloys in the oil and gas industry for onshore and offshore exploration, drilling, and production activities. Besides this, due to the rising environmental concerns and stringent regulations implemented by governing agencies of numerous countries, there is a significant rise in the demand for fuel-efficient vehicles. Consequently, leading vehicle manufacturers are relying on high-performance alloys for reducing the overall weight of the vehicle.

Other major factors anticipated to support the growth of the market include developments in aluminum and magnesium mining and increasing extraction of metals used for alloying.



Market Segmentation

The report provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global high performance alloys market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2021-2026. The report has categorized the market based on region, product, material and application.



Breakup by Product

Non-ferrous Metal

Platinum Group Metal

Refractory

Superalloys

Breakup by Material

Aluminum

Titanium

Magnesium

Others

Breakup by Application

Aerospace

Industrial Gas Turbine

Industrial

Automotive

Oil and Gas

Electrical and Electronics

Others

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being:

Alcoa Corporation

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated

Aperam SA

Carpenter Technology Corporation

Haynes International Inc.

Hitachi Metals Ltd. (Hitachi Ltd.)

Outokumpu Oyj

Precision Castparts Corp. (Berkshire Hathaway Inc.)

The Timken Company

ThyssenKrupp AG

VSMPO-AVISMA Corporation

Key Questions Answered in the Report

How has the global high performance alloys market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global high performance alloys market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product?

What is the breakup of the market based on the material?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global high performance alloys market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

