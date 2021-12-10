The Global Coatings Market is expected to grow by $ 47.83 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 7.50% during the forecast period

New York, Dec. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Coatings Market for Medical Devices Industry 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05136851/?utm_source=GNW

50% during the forecast period. Our report on the coatings market for medical devices industry provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing demand for cardiovascular and orthopedic implants and increasing hospital-associated infections. In addition, the growing demand for cardiovascular and orthopedic implants is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The coatings market for medical devices industry analysis includes type and application segments and geographic landscape.



The coatings market for medical devices industry is segmented as below:

By Type

• Antimicrobial coating

• Drug-eluting coating

• Hydrophilic coating

• Others



By Application

• General surgery

• Cardiovascular

• Orthopedics

• Dentistry

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies the growing medical device industryas one of the prime reasons driving the coatings market for medical devices industry growth during the next few years.



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading coatings market for medical devices industry vendors that include Biocoat Inc., Endura Coatings, Freudenberg FST GmbH, Harland Medical Systems Inc., Hydromer Inc., Katahdin Industries, Koninklijke DSM NV, Materion Corp., Merit Medical Systems Inc., and Surmodics Inc. Also, the coatings market for medical devices industry analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

